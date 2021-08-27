Two teams that went a combined 2-7 last season hook up at Sayre tonight looking to get off to a fast start in what each hopes will be a bounce-back season.
Sayre has more of last season’s team back, but the Redskins played just three games to Towanda’s six.
The Black Knights bring back quarterback Mitch Mosier, who passed for 297 yards last season, but lost top receiver and runner Trent Kithcart to graduation. Running back Rhyan West (31-240-2) returns. Also back for the Knights are a number of last season’s linemen, half of which will be juniors this season.
Towanda Coach Craig Dawsey told WETM’s Chuck Brame that the idea is to improve on a weekly basis. The Knights will face a bunch of Redskins who are determined to put last season in the rear view and move ahead with what they believe will be a strong season and has the chops to make that happen.
Sayre returns 2019 starting quarterback Brayden Horton, who missed last season due to an injury in the team’s scrimmage. That lets top receiver and swiss army knife Luke Horton play his natural roles. Add Josh Arnold, Dom Fabbri, Jackson Hubbard and Dylan Watkins to the receiving crew and we see that Brayden Horton – and Luke Horton if he gets time under center – has plenty of talented targets.
David Northrup, Jake Bennett, Kaden Bennet and Zack Garrity return to a ground game that showed flashes of its potential in their heavily truncated 2020 campaign.
The question marks for Sayre come up front where many of the best guys have graduated. The Redskins do have some big bodies up front with nine players tipping the scales over 220 pounds. If they can get that group working as one, this offense could be a load for anybody.
Defensively, the Redskins are set in the second two levels. As long as the line can keep opposing offensive lines from getting to the second level, the linebackers should be able to make stops. The secondary is also experienced and a team strength.
