ATHENS — The must watch matchup for Friday nights’ showdown between Troy and Athens will be between the Trojan defense and Wildcat offense.
In its first game of the season, Troy played a strong Bald Eagle offense and only gave up 13 points but couldn’t manage to move the ball losing 20-0. The Athens skill players filled up the stat sheet in a 44-6 win over Hanover Area in its first game, making Troy against Athens an intriguing clash of differing football identities.
Athens and Troy haven’t played against each other since 2019. Athens lost to Troy 62-7 but the Wildcats finished 1-10 that season. In 2020, Athens bounced back with a 5-2 record so Troy shouldn’t expect a similar cake walk based on the numbers.
The Trojans have a young defensive nucleus, and the inexperience showed going down 13-0 to Bald Eagle Area in the first half, yet the defense didn’t concede any points in the second half.
“I think eight of our 11 guys on defense are all brand new so I feel like we did a good job on Friday night only giving up 13 points and after settling in,” Troy head coach Jim Smith said. “I thought they were very strong against a Bald Eagle team that is not your typical NTL school.”
Smith admitted that his team does not have the football acumen to compete in a shootout. In Smith’s opinion the key for Troy succeeding is starting off the game strong and controlling the pace of a game instead of fighting from behind like it did in the first game.
“We are the type of team that prides ourselves on minimal mistakes and keeping it simple so if we make mistakes we are not built to come from behind or pick up 10 yards on one play so we have to get better with the little things,” Smith said.
Smith has experience coaching against Athens and has a general idea of what to expect from the Wildcats.
“We are going to treat Athens just like every other team that we would prepare for. We have seen Athens nine of my ten years and there is not a lot that has changed with Athens. Just like us they have a ground and pound based attack with some spread looks but overall I feel like we know Athens and what they do.”
Athens has several players on offense to keep an eye on. Quarterback Mason Lister was 7 of 13 passing with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception against Hanover Area. JJ Babcock hauled in two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown, Shayne Reid has a touchdown reception and 10 rushes for 53 yards and Jaden Wright had 7 rushes for 48 yards.
Troy will lean on center Eli Crain and the rest of the experienced offensive line to set the tone on offense. Running back Damien Landon had a heavy workload with 20 carries for 73 yards in the first game and should be expected to see a similar snap count in the game against Athens.
Athens center Dylan Harford is the only returning offensive linemen. Troy has already shown what it can do on defense and this may be one key area of exploitation for the Trojan defense. As always between these two teams, physicality may play a larger determining factor over skill alone.
