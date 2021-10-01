WILLIAMSPORT — An unstoppable force meets an immovable object as the Troy defense and Loyalsock offense clash in Williamsport tonight.
The Trojans have only allowed seven points in the past four games. Troy limits the big plays and forces teams to match its physicality earning each and every yard. The offense does what is necessary to win games.
Troy Quarterback Justice Chimics serves as more of a wildcat quarterback than a traditional pocket passer carving up defenses on the ground with the occasional pass catching teams off-guard. Chimics only has 14 pass attempts this season, completing seven for 58 yards and two interceptions.
In last week’s 21-0 win over Wellsboro, Chimics had 10 carries for 100 yards. Running back Damien Landon chipped in 63 yards on 18 attempts.
Troy prides itself on being a run first team and wearing down opponents in the trenches. Landon has 138 rushing yards on 37 attempts so far this season.
Troy lineman Mason Imbt is the heartbeat of both the offensive and defensive line. Troy thrives on long methodical drives solely reliant on running the ball.
In an unexpected change of pace for the Trojan offense against Wellsboro, Chimics elicited a roar from Alparon Park faking a jet-sweep and taking it himself for a 52-yard score.
Loyalsock lost last week to Montoursville 26-21 in the annual “Battle of the Bridge” rivalry game. The Lancers allowed Montoursville’s Rocco Pulizzi to run for 211 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Maddix Dalena to throw for 218 yards.
Nathan Bauman stepped in for the Lancers after Tyler Gee was removed due to injury. Bauman did not falter under the spotlight, throwing for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Rian Glunk caught three passes for 185 yards.
Loyalsock running back Davion Hill has had a remarkable season, but was held to 35 yards on 15 carries against Montoursville.
The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Canton at Wellsboro
WELLSBORO — Canton is 5-0 to start the season and rolled over Northwest Area 42-0 in its last time out. Wellsboro suffered a 21-0 loss to Troy last Friday and struggled to move the ball. The going does not get any easier for the Hornets hosting a Warriors team that has dominated on both sides of the ball.
Canton Quarterback Cooper Kitchen scored a 64-yard run on the first play of the game against Northwest Area. The Warriors forced a three-and-out and then Weston Bellows proceeded to return the punt for a 78-yard touchdown.
Wellsboro will not have the luxury of easing into the game and it can slip away in just a few plays. The game against Troy was the first time in 22 days the Hornets took the field. Troy was riding high on a three-game win streak and it is not easy facing that in a first game back, but facing Canton the next week provides no space to reacclimate.
Darryn Callahan provided a bright spot for Wellsboro as he had 81 yards on 10 carries against Troy. Callahan was the key factor in several good drives for Wellsboro against Troy but a costly fumble and penalties halted all momentum.
Canton dominates the running game. The Warriors had 406 total yards against Northwest Area and a pair of 100-yard rushers. Riley Parker had 172 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Kitchen had 104 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Parker has rushed for 349 yards and seven touchdowns on 42 attempts this season. Kitchen has the ability to hurt defenses on the ground and through the air. Kitchen has completed 13 of his 28 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns. Kitchen has rushed for 250 yards and seven touchdowns on 29 attempts.
The Warriors defense is just as dominant, forcing an interception and recording five sacks against Northwest Area. Canton committed nine penalties for 107 yards proving to be one of the only chinks in the armor this season.
There are not many other chinks in the armor of the Warriors, forcing Wellsboro to play spoiler tonight at 7 p.m.
Cowanesque Valley at Towanda
TOWANDA — In the midst of a historical season, Cowanesque Valley is starting to turn heads in the NTL. The Indians have a winning record at the halfway point of the regular season for the first time of the century. The Indians are 3-2 carrying momentum into a matchup against Towanda on the road.
Indians quarterback Jacob Schmitt threw for 228 yards and ran for a touchdown last time out in a 50-12 victory over Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech. Tim Freeman led the way on the ground for Cowanesque Valley, rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Cowanesque Valley had 422 total yards on offense, setting the table for a difficult test for the Towanda Black Knights.
In its last time out, Towanda lost 34-7 to North Penn-Mansfield. Towanda struggled to stop the run game, allowing Kohen Lehman to dice them for 191 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Off the back of a great showing, Schmitt is a player to watch. Towanda allowed Panthers quarterback Karson Dominick complete eight of his 18 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. This season Schmitt is 33 of 60 on passing attempts for one touchdown and three interceptions.
Towanda only racked up 150 total yards against North Penn-Mansfield. Cowanesque Valley is firing on all cylinders at the moment and the Black Knight offense will have to answer the call to make the matchup an intriguing one.
Rhyan West is a player to keep an eye on for the Black Knights. West has rushed for 272 yards and a touchdown on 65 attempts this season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight in Towanda.
Montgomery at Wyalusing
WYALUSING — Undermanned and searching for answers on a five-game losing skid, Wyalusing hosts Montgomery in a game full of uncertainty.
Wyalusing only suited up 22 players in a 46-6 loss to Athens Friday as eight players were injured, and other players could not play due to COVID-19 protocols.
The loss of players hurt as Wyalusing trailed 44-0 at halftime. Athens scored on its first seven drives, finishing the game with 393 total yards and 13 first downs.
Rams quarterback Blake Morningstar went 9-for-31 for 73 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Nolan Oswald had five catches for 24 yards and a touchdown.
So far this season, Morningstar is 41 for 125 for six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Oswald has 347 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 21 receptions.
Athens quarterback Mason Lister had a big night against the Rams going 8 for 12 for 203 yards and three touchdowns.
Montgomery lost by 20 points to Sayre but with just under five minutes to play the Red Raiders only trailed 22-16. A Montgomery pass interference on fourth down followed by a David Northrup touchdown run caused the game to slip away.
Montgomery’s Colby Springman ran for 78 yards on 12 carries in the first half, but did not play a snap in the second half due to an injury. The Red Raiders suffered in his absence failing to effectively move the ball in the second half.
Red Raider quarterback Logan Almeida finished with eight completions for 130 yards. Coltin Hans caught five of those throws for 98 yards.
The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Athens at Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE — The best word to describe Athens’ 2021 football season is yoyo.
Athens is 3-2 after winning its first, third and fifth games of the season. The Wildcats lost the second and fourth games — and were shut out in both. Granted, Troy and South Williamsport each has an elite defense, but you can’t win without points.
Hughesville dropped its first four games of the season — getting outscored 144-44 — before routing Warrior Run last weekend 46-7 to improve to 1-4.
Joey Swink triggers the Spartans’ offense but has hit just 22 of 67 passes for 305 yards two TDs and five picks. Luke Kaiser seems to have taken over under center and has been far more efficient in his three games, connecting on 13 of 25 passes for 224 yards with three picks and three TDs.
Brenden Knight leads the ground troops with 54 carries for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Aiden Barlett and JJ Gabel will get touches as will Swink.
Justin Fowler leads the receiving corps with 11 catches for 214 yards and two TDs. Angelo Ferrigno has nine receptions for 126 yards and two TDs and Swink seems to have settled in at receiver with seven catches for 123 yards and a score.
Mason Hoppes and JJ Gabal lead the defense with help from Justin Fowler.
Athens counters with one of the top quarterbacks in the district in Mason Lister, who has hit 40 of 63 passes for 580 yards and seven TDs with two interceptions.
His top target is Karter Rude, who has 13 catches for 265 yards and three scores. Opponents also have to pay attention to Shayne Reid, who has nine grabs for 142 yards and two TDs out of the backfield and JJ Babcock (8-110).
Reid leads Athens on the ground with 40 runs for 442 yards and three TDs. Lister has 101 yards and four scores.
Dylan Harford leads the defense with Troy Pritchard, Rude, Caleb Nichols and Chris Bathgate joining in.
Tonight’s game is set for 7 p.m.
Huntingdon at Sayre
SAYRE — Coming off a rough outing against Muncy, Sayre is eager to get back on the field to erase that memory and replace it with a better one.
Huntingdon may be just what the doctor ordered.
The Bearcats come into Saturday’s 2 p.m. matchup with an 0-5 record that includes two shutouts (and a forfeit loss to Tyrone last week). The Bearcats scored one TD in each of their other three games and have been outscored 121-21 in the four contested games.
Against Bald Eagle, Huntingdon managed 44 yards, had 119 total against Mount Union in a non-league game and 166 against Penns Valley. The Bearcats had 222 yards in a 7-6 loss to Phillipsburg-Osceola, holding the Mounties to 212 yards.
The Bearcats play in the Mountain Conference that also includes the likes of Clearfield, Tyrone, and Bellefonte, so the bad record — and bad stats — may be a bit misleading.
Eric Mykut quarterbacks the Bearcats. His favorite targets appear to be Jack Foster and Ashton Steele, who has also been known to throw a pass or two. Lincoln Miller, who looks bigger than his listed size of 5-10, 190, leads the ground game. Steele and others may also see touches.
Mason Somers, Ryder Sheffield, Foster and Steele lead the defense.
Sayre opens with Brayden Horton at quarterback. He has hit 29 of 90 passes for 761 yards with four TDs and four interceptions.
Josh Arnold has the most receptions on the team with 16 for 174 yards, but Luke Horton and Jackson Hubbard have more yards.
Sayre’s ground game centers around David Northrup and Zack Garrity in addition to Brayden Horton, who leads the team in yards and TDs.
Defensively, look for Northrup and Garrity to be around the ball with help from Glen Romberger, Cayden Firestine and Dylan Watkins.
