Game of the Week: Wellsboro at Canton

Canton’s Austin Allen carries the ball during last week’s game against North Penn-Mansfield. The Warriors host Wellsboro in their home opener tonight.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

CANTON — The Canton Warriors (2-0) will look to keep their perfect record intact in the 2022 season as they host the Wellsboro Hornets (0-2) in an NTL matchup on Friday.

Canton has opened up their season as many would expect; undefeated.