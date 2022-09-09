Game of the Week: Wellsboro at Canton

CANTON — The Canton Warriors (2-0) will look to keep their perfect record intact in the 2022 season as they host the Wellsboro Hornets (0-2) in an NTL matchup on Friday.
Canton has opened up their season as many would expect; undefeated.
So far this season Canton has outscored its opponents by a lopsided 91-18 in two games, with wins over Union and North Penn-Mansfield, and have leaned on their impressive defense and bludgeoning run game to gain their 2-0 mark.
So far this year, Canton has had 10 different ball carriers run the rock 69 times for a whopping 566 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Warriors are currently sitting with a gaudy 8.2 yards per attempt on the season with their offensive line dominating their opponents up to this point.
The running back committee has been paced by Riley Parker who has used his 17 carries to collect 153 yards and four touchdowns on the year, while Michael Davis is close behind with nine carries for 136 yards and a touchdown — mostly collected on a huge touchdown run in week two against Mansfield.
Though Canton relies heavily on their run game, the Warriors showcased some of their passing abilities in their win over Mansfield where Bailey Ferguson notched a 40-yard touchdown pass and Austin Allen recorded five completions for 64 yards.
They will face one of the better defenses in the league on Friday in the Wellsboro Hornets, who despite their 0-2 record have played two tough opponents extremely close to start the year.
Wellsboro is led by a stingy defense and an offense ladened with athletes that should pose a much tougher matchup for the Warriors than their week two foe of Mansfield.
Wellsboro’s two losses came in a second-half comeback from Montoursville who rallied to score 21 unanswered points and take down the Hornets 21-14.
In their next loss, Wellsboro fought back-and-forth with Muncy, but a late touchdown doomed them as they fell by a final score of 30-22 in a thriller.
On offense, Wellsboro has gotten solid production from quarterback Conner Adams who has thrown for 314 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions while also recording 55 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
They also boast some electric receivers on the outside, and Canton will need to lock down speedster Jack Poirier, who has torched corners this season to the tune of 145 yards on six catches with two touchdowns in two games.
The run game for the Hornets has been led by Ryder Bowen who has amassed 56 yards and Joe Brown with 21, as the normally potent run-attack for Wellsboro has been pedestrian in 2022, only averaging 1.95 yards per attempt so far.
It might be tough sledding on the ground for Wellsboro on Friday, as Canton boasts a swarming and physical defense that has swallowed up the run game of their opponents so far this year.
The game will be one of the toughest tests for Canton so far this season as they face a well-rounded Wellsboro team in their home opener with a kickoff time of 7 p.m.
Wyalusing at Athens
WYALUSING — The Athens Wildcats bounced back from their season-opening loss with a 48-0 win over Cowanesque Valley last week. Now, they are looking to start a winning streak.
Athens will hit the road to take on the rival Wyalusing Rams in a NTL Large School clash tonight at 7 p.m. looking to make it two in a row.
The Wildcats’ offense shook off the sluggish start from Week 1 and exploded last week for over 300 yards of total offense — and that included a running clock and a big lead that suppressed those numbers.
Senior QB Mason Lister led the way, going 11 of 14 through the air for 104 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.
His top target was senior wide receiver Luke Horton, who finished with four catches for 60 yards and two scores. Josh Martin added four receptions for 34 yards and a TD, and Xavier Watson hauled in three passes for 10 yards and one score.
On the ground, senior Caleb Nichols had a big night with 112 yards and two TDs on just seven carries. Kolsen Keathley added 85 yards and a score on three carries.
Wyalusing also bounced back in Week 2 after dropping the season opener. The Rams picked up a 14-0 win over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor last Friday night.
Leading the way Alex Hunsinger, who pounded his way for 115 yards on 30 carries in the win.
Quarterback Cade McMicken also had a strong performance as he hit Liam Franklin for a 13-yard score before calling his own number on a 4-yard TD run to give the Rams a 14-0 halftime lead.
The Rams defense did the rest as they held SVEC off the scoreboard to preserve the victory.
Wyalusing will look to get McMicken, Alex and Ayden Hunsinger, Joey Gonsauls and Dylan Johns rolling against Athens tonight.
Troy at North Penn-Mansfield
BLOSSBURG — The 2-0 Troy Trojans will look to stay undefeated as they travel to take on the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers.
Troy is coming off of a dominant 28-7 win over Montoursville in Week Two.
In that game, the Trojans ran the ball 47 times for 362 yards and four touchdowns.
Troy quarterback Evan Woodward led the team with 158 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while Clayton Smith had 11 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Both players broke a long TD run, with Woodward taking one 80 yards for the score and Smith adding a 53-yard touchdown run.
The Troy defense had another strong performance, allowing just one touchdown while forcing two turnovers.
Meanwhile, the 0-2 Panthers are coming off a 53-0 loss to Canton.
In that game, the Warriors ran the ball 33 times for 321 yards and added 77 yards through the air.
So far this season, the NP-Mansfield offense has gained just 181 total yards — 112 through the air and 69 on the ground.
Quarterback Karson Dominick is responsible for both of the Panthers’ two touchdowns, with one on the air and one on the ground.
Kohen Lehman is the team’s leading rusher, with 85 yards on 12 carries through two games. He also leads the team with 39 receiving yards.
Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Island Park in Blossburg.
Towanda at Northwest
SHICKSHINNY — The Towanda Black Knights will look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Milton as they travel to face 2-0 Northwest in a Saturday night showdown.
Towanda currently sits at 1-1, after beating North Penn-Mansfield in Week One and falling 21-7 last week.
The Rangers have had no problems putting up points in their first two games.
They beat Cowanesque Valley 51-19 in Week One and topped Columbia-Montour Vo Tech 62-14 last Friday.
Northwest quarterback Carter Hontz has racked up eight touchdown passes through two weeks, and has thrown for 441 yards with 23 completion on 38 attempts with just one interception. He has also added 69 yards and three scores on the ground so far this year.
Jake Bobersky is the Rangers’ lead back.
Through two games, he has rushed for 113 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries.
Adam Chonko, Andrew Bonczewski and Derek Dietz all have over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns for Northwest this season.
Riley Vanderpool has been the focal point of the Towanda offense in the first two games, carrying the ball 47 times for 312 yards and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Grady Flynn has added 87 yards and three scores on the ground, while going 10 of 23 for 87 yards through the air.
Justin Schoonover has been Towanda’s leading receiver so far, with 45 yards on two receptions.
Kickoff for tomorrow night’s contest between the Black Knights and Rangers is set for 7 p.m.
