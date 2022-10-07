Game of the Week: Wyalusing at Wellsboro

WELLSBORO —The 2-4 Wyalusing Rams will travel to take on the winless Wellsboro Hornets tonight as they look to continue clawing back to 500-mark on the 2022 season.
Wyalusing is coming off a tough matchup against the undefeated Canton Warriors where they fell 51-13 — but snapped the Warriors’ 20 consecutive scoreless quarters and snapped their long-standing streak of not allowing a touchdown to an NTL opponent.
Their offense has started to come along nicely with Parker Petlock under center — and in his few starts at quarterback has tossed for 282 yards and three touchdowns.
He has found some serious chemistry with receiver Liam Franklin and will need to continue to look to their production to keep improving.
Their offensive progression showed in their 26-0 win over Montgomery two weeks ago as Petlock tossed for two touchdowns —both to Franklin — and ran for the other one.
The run game for the Rams has been paced by Alex Hunsinger who has 293 yards and four touchdowns on the year.
The offense has scored 88 points this season as opposed to Wellsboro who has just 71 points.
Though the offense has started to find some rhythm, their defense has had a few strong performances on the year — pitching shutouts in their two wins.
They will face off against a Wellsboro team that has struggled all season long — and is ravaged by injuries.
Wellsboro will most likely be without their two best players in Conner Adams and Joe Brown, which presents a golden opportunity for the Rams to capture a win.
Wellsboro has averaged just 11 points per contest and struggled mightily against Troy last week where they lost 45-3 and couldn’t move the ball against the Trojans’ defense.
They have allowed nearly 2,000 yards of offense this year and almost 1,200 yards on the ground.
Wyalusing will need to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball if they want to come away with a win on the road in Wellsboro.
The teams share three common opponents this season, with Wyalusing losing to all three. They fell to Athens 55-7, Canton 51-13, and Troy 44-12.
Wellsboro also dropped games to all three of their common opponents with a loss to Athens 23-13, Troy 45-3, and Canton 35-0.
The game will kick off in Wellsboro at 7 p.m.
Towanda at Troy
TROY – The Troy Trojans welcome the Towanda Black Knights tonight for their Homecoming and will look to keep their perfect record intact.
Troy comes into the game red-hot off a 45-3 trouncing of Wellsboro while Towanda comes into the game off a 34-0 loss to Athens.
Troy has been the top rushing offense in the league so far this season, racking up 1,775 yards and 20 touchdowns, and is averaging just under eight yards per attempt.
They have three ball carriers over the 200-yard mark and are paced by Clayton Smith — who leads the NTL in rush yards with 827 and touchdowns with 14.
Charles Oldroyd has racked up 216 yards and a touchdown as well on the ground.
Their quarterback Evan Woodward is the other Trojan to eclipse 200 yards on the ground, and the sophomore has 264 yards and three touchdowns running while also passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
In all, Troy has put three quarterbacks under center and racked up 282 yards through the air.
Though their passing game has shown flashes — especially last week in Wellsboro — expect Troy to pound the rock against Towanda as they have 228 rush attempts on the year as opposed to just 37 passing attempts, which accounts for 86% of their offensive plays.
Towanda has allowed over 100 yards on the ground four times this season with two of those games allowing over 200 yards while allowing a total of 14 touchdowns as well.
The Black Knights will need their defensive leaders to step up in a big way if they hope to slow down the running game of Troy.
Their top players on defense have been sophomore Riley Vanderpool who has 42 tackles with five for a loss, and Jodey Sullivan who has 21 tackles and two for loss.
The Towanda offense is also predicated on running the ball — and have leaned on Vanderpool on offense for much of the year.
Vanderpool has a total of 666 yards this season with three touchdowns on the ground.
Their next best rusher is quarterback Grady Flynn — who has 155 yards and three touchdowns rushing — and also has 309 yards passing.
They will take on a stingy defense that has allowed 14 points or less in every game this year.
Their defense has been extremely balanced and has three players with over 30 tackles on the season.
Those players are Mason Woodward (32), Jackson Taylor (36), and Kory Shucker (33).
Those three players have also recorded a combined 10 tackles for loss.
The catalyst to the Troy defense’s success has been creating turnovers — forcing 17 on the season — and getting after the quarterback — they have 14 total sacks on the year.
Towanda will need to take care of the football if they want to topple the Trojans, and will need to clean things up as they have turned the ball over 10 times this season.
The teams share three common opponents in Athens, Wellsboro, and Mansfield.
Troy beat Athens 32-7, Wellsboro 45-3, and Mansfield 56-14 while Towanda beat Mansfield 34-13, Wellsboro 45-19, and lost to Athens 34-0.
The game will kick off tonight at Alparon Park at 7 p.m.
Montgomery at Canton
CANTON — The Canton Warriors will look to stay unbeaten tonight when they host the 1-5 Montgomery Red Raiders.
Canton has been completely dominant in the 2022 season, allowing only four touchdowns all season, and have outscored their opponents 282-31.
Canton has leaned on their incredible defense and unstoppable run game to bulldoze opponents and will have a similar opportunity tonight when they take on the struggling Red Raiders.
They have run the ball for over 1,500 yards and scored 29 times on the ground this season.
The backfield has had 10 runners record carries this season — with five amassing over 100 yards.
The unit is paced by Riley Parker — who has averaged 14 yards per carry with 681 yards and scored 13 times on the ground.
Though the Warriors’ run game has been stellar, their passing game has shown massive leaps forward this season.
Canton has deployed five total quarterbacks this season and has 486 total passing yards with five touchdowns.
Austin Allen has been the go-to option under center and has completed over 70% of his passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns.
His top receivers have been Weston Bellows — who has 206 yards on just 12 catches — and Hayden Ward — who has 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Bellows has also been huge on special teams for Canton, and the do-it-all player has a touchdown on a punt return and averages nearly 20 yards per return on the year.
They may be in store for another big offensive day, as Montgomery has allowed over 40 points four times this year and is letting up an average of 43 points per contest.
Defensively, the Warriors have had their way almost all season, and shut out four straight oppponents before last week.
The defensive unit has forced eight interceptions and forced five fumbles this year and has turned those opportunities into a handful of touchdowns.
They are led by Hudson Ward who has 56 tackles and two sacks, and Hayden Ward who has 53 tackles and four sacks.
Bellows has also been big-time in coverage for the Warriors, recording three interceptions.
The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Canton.
Athens at NP-Mansfield
BLOSSBURG – The Athens Wildcats will take their 4-2 record on the road tonight to take on the NP-Mansfield Panthers who are coming off their first win of the 2022 season.
Athens is coming off a big Homecoming win that saw them shutout the visiting Towanda Black Knights by a score of 34-0 — with 27 of those points coming in the second half.
They will look to keep their momentum rolling forward as they take on a struggling squad in Mansfield whose only win comes against the winless Cowanesque Valley Indians.
The Athens offense has been one of the most balanced in the Northern Tier League.
They have amassed over 1,700 yards of total offense in 2022 — with 938 through the air and 780 on the ground — and face an opponent who has allowed 30 or more points in all but one game this season.
The passing attack is led by senior Mason Lister who has completed nearly 60% of his passes for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns — both good for second in the NTL.
Lister also has 120 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.
The bell-cow back for the Wildcats has been Caleb Nichols who has racked up 441 yards and seven touchdowns at a clip of 6.1 yards per attempt.
The X-factor for the Wildcats’ offense and special teams has been senior Luke Horton, who has done it all for the Wildcats this season.
Horton has been the top receiver — catching 18 balls for 301 yards and six touchdowns — while also being a homerun threat on special teams.
He has an average of over 16 yards per return and had a touchdown last week.
Their other top pass catchers have been Xavier Watson who has 12 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns, Josh Martin who’s caught 14 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown, and Nichols who has seven catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
The Mansfield offense has struggled to put up points this season — averaging just over 19 per game — and has topped the 20-point mark just twice in six games.
They will face the Wildcat defense that has allowed just 14 points per game and has two shutouts this season.
The defense has been led by Martin — who has 50 tackles and two for loss — and Brandon Jennings — who has a team-high 54 tackles.
The Wildcats have also forced 10 turnovers and blocked five kicks on the year.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Island Park in Blossburg.
