Game of the Week: Wyalusing at Wellsboro

Wyalusing's Ayden Hunsinger carries the ball against Athens earlier this season.

 Review Photo/Matt Patton

WELLSBORO —The 2-4 Wyalusing Rams will travel to take on the winless Wellsboro Hornets tonight as they look to continue clawing back to 500-mark on the 2022 season.

Wyalusing is coming off a tough matchup against the undefeated Canton Warriors where they fell 51-13 — but snapped the Warriors’ 20 consecutive scoreless quarters and snapped their long-standing streak of not allowing a touchdown to an NTL opponent.