For Morgan Gentile it’s been a long journey to get to the Division I level.
Since she started playing basketball at Troy, it was always a dream for her.
As she started playing the past three seasons at Elmira, she was working toward her dream, and now that dream is a reality.
Gentile committed to play at St. Bonaventure University.
“I decided St. Bonaventure because it felt like home to me, it reminded me a lot of where I grew up,” Gentile said. “Coach (Jesse) Fleming has been supporting me since my sophomore year and we have built a great relationship since then. I really love the school and the team and I’m just really excited for this opportunity.”
For Gentile the process of picking a school was challenging at times, and she’s happy to have her decision made.
“It feels so amazing to finally have made my decision,” Gentile said. “it has been a long and stressful process, but it was definitely worth it in the end. I was able to see a lot of different places and meet a lot of amazing people.”
Gentile is the third of Elmira’s seniors to sign with a Division I team. Kiara Fisher is going to Syracuse and Zaria Demember-Shazer is going to Marist.
For Gentile playing not only Division I, but in a good conference like the Atlantic 10, is special for the Elmira senior.
“I’m really excited to play in the A-10 Conference,” Gentile said. “It’s going to be a challenge because they face each other real good teams, but it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.
“St. Bonaventure obviously already has a group of really talented players and I see all that as an opportunity to get even better.”
