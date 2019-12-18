111.JPG

For Morgan Gentile it’s been a long journey to get to the Division I level.

Since she started playing basketball at Troy, it was always a dream for her.

As she started playing the past three seasons at Elmira, she was working toward her dream, and now that dream is a reality.

Gentile committed to play at St. Bonaventure University.

“I decided St. Bonaventure because it felt like home to me, it reminded me a lot of where I grew up,” Gentile said. “Coach (Jesse) Fleming has been supporting me since my sophomore year and we have built a great relationship since then. I really love the school and the team and I’m just really excited for this opportunity.”

For Gentile the process of picking a school was challenging at times, and she’s happy to have her decision made.

“It feels so amazing to finally have made my decision,” Gentile said. “it has been a long and stressful process, but it was definitely worth it in the end. I was able to see a lot of different places and meet a lot of amazing people.”

Gentile is the third of Elmira’s seniors to sign with a Division I team. Kiara Fisher is going to Syracuse and Zaria Demember-Shazer is going to Marist.

For Gentile playing not only Division I, but in a good conference like the Atlantic 10, is special for the Elmira senior.

“I’m really excited to play in the A-10 Conference,” Gentile said. “It’s going to be a challenge because they face each other real good teams, but it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.

“St. Bonaventure obviously already has a group of really talented players and I see all that as an opportunity to get even better.”