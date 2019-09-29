Anneliese Getola scored 30 seconds into double overtime to push Troy past Jersey Shore 1-0 in non-league girls’ soccer action Saturday.
Getola scored off a Nicole McClellan feed.
Troy out shot Jersey Shore 11-2 while JS had a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.
Autumn Dixon made two saves for Troy to get the shutout.
Sullivan County 5, NEB 1
Chloe Burke had four goals and an assist to lead the Griffins to the non-league girls’ soccer win Saturday.
Kaelyn Wettlaufer scored the other goal while Kerigan Wettlaufer had two assists. Angel Fitzgerald and Kassidy Beinlich each had a helper as well.
Kendra Vough had the Panther goal off a Maisie Neuber assist.
Kassidy Beinlich made two saves in goal while Mallory Dickinson stopped one shot.
Holly Towner made 13 saves in net for NEB.
Bloomsburg 5, NP-Mansfield 0
Paige Temple had a hat trick as NPM fell in non-league girls’ soccer action Saturday.
Bloomsburg out shot them 27-1 and had a 7-1 edge in corner kicks.
Sara Swingle had 18 saves in net for the Tigers while Kiersten Mitstifer stopped four shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.