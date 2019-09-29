Anneliese Getola scored 30 seconds into double overtime to push Troy past Jersey Shore 1-0 in non-league girls’ soccer action Saturday.

Getola scored off a Nicole McClellan feed.

Troy out shot Jersey Shore 11-2 while JS had a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.

Autumn Dixon made two saves for Troy to get the shutout.

Sullivan County 5, NEB 1

Chloe Burke had four goals and an assist to lead the Griffins to the non-league girls’ soccer win Saturday.

Kaelyn Wettlaufer scored the other goal while Kerigan Wettlaufer had two assists. Angel Fitzgerald and Kassidy Beinlich each had a helper as well.

Kendra Vough had the Panther goal off a Maisie Neuber assist.

Kassidy Beinlich made two saves in goal while Mallory Dickinson stopped one shot.

Holly Towner made 13 saves in net for NEB.

Bloomsburg 5, NP-Mansfield 0

Paige Temple had a hat trick as NPM fell in non-league girls’ soccer action Saturday.

Bloomsburg out shot them 27-1 and had a 7-1 edge in corner kicks.

Sara Swingle had 18 saves in net for the Tigers while Kiersten Mitstifer stopped four shots.