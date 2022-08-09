The Wyalusing football squad kicked off the 2022 season with the first day of heat acclimation on Monday. The Rams open the regular season with a trip to Nativity BVM on Friday, Aug. 26.
Getting acclimated
Brian Fees
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
