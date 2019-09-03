Sullivan County Griffins
Head Coach: Pete Swinick
Assistant coach: Nikki Baldwin
Record last season: 12-6 (Regulars season); 1-1 (Post-season)
Returning Players: Kerigan Wettlaufer (12), Rachel Gavitt (12), Bethany Beinlich (11), Angel Fitzgerald (11), Kyler Burke (11), Paige Burke (11), Chloe Burke (10), Kassidy Beinlich (10), Lorena Marquardt (10), Zoe Pedro (10), Ellie Springman (10), Madison Williams (10), Kaelyn Wettlaufer (10)
Newcomers: Mallory Dickinson, Cassie Skoranski, Ava Dunham, Kiesten Shoemaker, Brianna Bottigliari, Zoe Johnson
Player to watch: Bethany Beinlich, Chloe Burke, Kassidy Beinlich, Ellie Springman
Thoughts on this year’s team: Loss of key four year starters on defense to graduation presents a good challenge for this years’ team. Combining this with a tougher schedule will test the ability of the defense to play together.
Thoughts on the league this season: Adding South Williamsport to the league will increase the competitiveness.
Wyalusing Rams
Head Coach: Jason Naugle
Assistant coaches: Paige Millard, Jess Reed
Record last season: 8-8-1 (District qualifiers)
Returning players: Cora Slocum, Summer McGrath, Clair Reed, Madalyn Valoroso, Dakota Hugo, Laci Norton, Pearl O’Connor, Olivia Spencer, Marissa Johnson, Kensy Miller, Hailey Jayne, Callie Bennett
Newcomers: Brianna Brotzman, Sydney Burgess, Karley Chamberlain, Layla Botts, Olivia Leichliter, Alexi Capone
Players to watch: Goalie Pearl O’Connor
Thoughts on this year’s team: Have a lot of girls coming back from last season and working on getting the pieces to work and fit together.
Thoughts on the league this season: Another tough group of teams in which all should never be underestimated.
Athens Wildcats
Head Coach: Rich Pitts
Assistant coaches: Jess Myers, Nick Soprano, Emily Allis
Record last season: 15-4
Returning players: Abby Sindoni, Haley Chambers, Avery Priester, Sam Markle, Maddie Shultz, Bailey Dakos, Krysta Manning, Madisyn Joslyn
Newcomers: Taegan Williams, Ally Thoman, Taylar Fisher, Abby Champion, Nyanna Beeman, Mea Abbott
Player to watch: Abby Sindoni, Haley Chambers, Emma Roe, Hannah Blackmon
Thoughts on this year’s team: We have a nice mix of veterans and new players who will make us a tough team to play against.
Thoughts on the league this season: We always expect Troy to be the team to beat, but Towanda and Wellsboro will also take a great game from us to win. The other teams work very hard and we have the utmost respect for those programs.
North Penn-Mansfield Tigers
Head Coach: Maryann Wilcox
Assistant coaches: Melissa Fenstermacher
Record last season: 4-14 (Overall), 3-10 (NTL)
Returning players: Riley David (12), Gracie Snyder (12), Sara Swingle (12), Alexandra Schmouder (12), Emma Pearson (12), Ryann Upham (11), Jane Harris (11), Zoie McDermott (11), Kiersten Mitstifer (11), Lydia Paulhamus (11), Hannah Grinell (11), Eva Rice (11), Shaelynn Mosher (11), Sophia Domenech (10), Aleiah Jackson (10), Lysabeth Liken (10), Hannah Allen (10)
Newcomers: Kathryn Tice (12), Alexis Crowe (11), Shaniya Sparrow (10), Amy Feaster (9), Mackenzie Kieser (9), Aliah Meyer (9), Molli Hall (9), Jaclyn Nelson (9), Madeline DiMarco (9), Khloe Mitstifer (9)
Player to watch: Zoie McDermott (11th) Earned a defensive starting position her freshman year. Zoie is a dedicated athlete that has a great sense of vision and control on the field.
Thoughts on this year’s team: I am looking forward to see how the newcomers will add to the growth of our returning foundation of players. We are striving to improve on our possession game this season by having more awareness of positioning and our ability to work the ball around the field.
Thoughts on the league this season: The NTL league has been a challenge for us every year. I see this year as being just as challenging and the team is looking forward to it.
Northeast Bradford Panthers
Head Coach: Joshua Thoman
Assistant coach: Michele Cowles
Record last season: 6-12
Returning players: Naomi Blythe (12), Loren Zook (12), Kelsie Cowles (11), Paige Howell (11), Maisie Neuber (10)
Newcomers: Ciana Frisbie (10), Kenda Vough (9), Rylee McKean (9), Kayleigh Thoman (9), Keirra Thoman (9), Molly Pifer (9), Mikayla Post (9), Alena Beebe (9), Kate O’Connor (9), Holly Towner (9)
Players to watch: Maisie Neuber, Kayleigh Thoman, Keirra Thoman, Alena Beebe
Thoughts on this year’s team: This past season we lost seven Seniors, but we recruited nine (9th Graders). Our team has 15 players total, which consist of four upperclassman and eleven underclassman. Our underclassmen have played together for years during youth soccer. They display a lot of talent and are very motivated to learn. The team as a whole demonstrates positive sportsmanship and the ability to become a competitive team. The team’s goal is to strive for more wins than losses.
Thoughts on the league this season: The league this season appears to be competitive and filled with a lot of talented young ladies who have the determination to become the best.
Williamson Warriors
Head coach: Jason Hungerford
Assistant coach: Brett Abel
Returning Players: Kirsten Green,Claire Miller, Riley Ortt,Haley Millard, Felisha Earle, Abby Medina, Chelsea Hungerford, Scout Abel, Charly Slusser, Page Hepfer, Kirsten Crane, Abby Root
Newcomers: Haley Warner
Players to watch: Kristen Green, Riley Ortt, Claire Miller, Felisha Earle, Abby Medina, Haley Millard and Chelsea Hungerford
Thoughts on this year’s team: This is the hardest working group of girls ever to wear a Lady Warriors uniform!
Troy Trojans
Head coach: Wayne Pratt
Assistant coaches: Tom Fritsch, Matt McClelland
Record last season; 14-4
Returning players: Sadie Shedden, Sophie Shedden, Ciara Pine, Kendall Jenkins, Morgan Graybill, Tiesha Barrett, Emma Mack, Autumn Dixon, Emily Rockwell, Nicole McClelland, Olivia Tate, Emmi Ward, Grace Sherman, Lacey Hinman, Alexis Baldwin, Molly Davison, Morgan May, Annellese Getola, Cora Welch, Moriyah Ayer
Newcomers: Caelyn Pine, Camille McRoberts, Taylor Williams
Players to watch: Strong forwards in Nicole McClelland, Morgan Graybill, Caelyn Pine and Camille McRoberts.
Thoughts on this year’s team: Experienced, several returning players with a couple new ladies should allow us to compete every night with a chance at being near the top when the dust settles.
Thoughts on the league this season: Every year teams improve. Each team brings something unique to the game. Great entertaining games for the fans.
Tioga Tigers
Head coach: Jim Walsh
Record last season: 1-14
Returning players: Returning players: Cassie Birney, Jocelyn Bradley, Bailey Elston, Madison Howey, Mackenzie Macumber, Jenna Stedge, Destini Sweet, Eve Wood, Hayley Chamnplin, Rachel Feeko, Abigail Foley, Amaya Onofre
Newcomers: Gabrielle Foley, Tessa Holstein
Player to watch: Destini Sweet and Mackenzie Macumber
Thoughts on this year’s team: Team ready to improve on a trying 2018 season.
Thoughts on the league this season: IAC perhaps not as powerful this year, several elite teams lost a larger than usual amount of quality seniors, however, look out for ND this year.
Towanda Black Knights
Head coach: Joe Picco
Assistant coaches: Greg Neyer
Record last season: 8-9
Returning players: Teagan Willey, Kourtney Dunn, Emily Dunn, Saige Greenland, Sailor George, Porschia Bennett
Newcomers: Erin McDonald, Bella Hurley
Thoughts on this year’s team: We are a program that is still in the building process. Sometimes trying to play ‘soccer” instead of prototypical high schooled type of soccer leads to bump and bruises.
Thoughts on the league this season: The Lady Wildcats with Rich Pitts will be difficult to beat. They have quality coaching with quality players. I am sure Wellsboro and Troy will be perennial strongholds.
Waverly Wolverines
Head coach: Tara Hogan
Record last season: 16-3 (IAC Champions)
Returning players: Melina Ortiz (12), Cora Smith (12), Sadie VanAllen (12), Christina Buiniskis (12), Gabby Picco (11), Tessa Petlock (11), Kaitlyn Clark (11), Hayleigh Moran (11), Allison Campbell (10), Bella Romano (10)
Newcomers: Kylie Payne (11), Alyvia Daddona (9), Kennedy Westbrook (9), Lea VanAllen (8), Paige Robinson (8)
Players to watch: Melina Ortiz, Cora Smith, Gabby Picco, Kennedy Westbrook
Thoughts on this year’s team: With only 15 players on the roster this year, we are not nearly as deep as I would like to be. With losing our entire starting defensive line (two to graduation and one to quitting), I am looking for girls to fill in some big shoes. Thankfully, Cora Smith has returned and will be leading the defensive line. This year’s goal is to go as far as we can in the season with low numbers. We have some new talent this year and I’m looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table. I look forward to seeing how they respond on the field with the veterans. So far the veterans have really stepped up in welcoming the newcomers and encouraging throughout practice. Our goal/objective is to set high expectations for ourselves. Coming off another very successful season, we are looking to continue to hold ourselves to a high standard. I am excited to see how it plays out.
Thoughts on the league this season: We meet Groton for our first game September 3rd away. From what I hear, they are a strong team. After Groton is Dryden and they’re always strong competition. We usually have good games against Newark Valley, Elmira Notre Dame and SVE-C. We’ll be playing two teams from PA (Sayre and Athens this year).
Sayre Redskins
Head coach: Tracy Mennig
Assistant coaches: Elyse Skerpon, Craig Mennig
Record last season 10-8 (Regular season), 11-9 (Overall)
Returning players: Emily Sutryk (12), Abby Moliski (12), Maddie LaManna (12), Gabbi Randall (11), Courtney Sindoni (11), Lauren Krall (11), Shayla Brennan (11), Sara Ciavardini (11), Allyssa Murrelle (11), Tahnee Coolbaugh (11), Roz Haney (10), Kyliee Thompson (10)
Newcomers: Adrianna Barnhart
Player to watch: I expect big things from Roz and Abby again this year. I also am hoping Courtney will be key defensive mid for me.
Thoughts on this year’s team: Well our numbers are very low but they are working hard. We need to be in shape and remain healthy. It will be difficult with two players also playing volleyball. We lost some key players including our keeper, but I know our returning players will step up and do well.
Thoughts on the league this season: A lot of key graduates among the team, but I know we will have to stay healthy to compete.
Wellsboro Green Hornets
Head coach: Scott Burrous
Assistant coaches: Jorge Taboada, Aaron Singer
Roster: Savana Baltzley (12), Kerrah Clymer (11), Jessa Lohr (11), Alex Chilson (12), Molly Ingerick (9), Jordyn Abernathy (9), Kate DeCamp (9), Jena Boyce (11), Cara Tennis (11), Rylie Boyce (9), Madelyn Rudy (11), Hailey Poolle (9), Lauren Singer (12), Emma Coolidge (10), Cathryn Brought (12), Hannah Morey (10), Zian Burrous (12), Lindsey Benedict (9), Brieanna Tuttle (12), Sara Abadi (10), Lilly Abadi (10)
Notre Dame Crusaders
Head coach: Steve Weber
Key Returners: Elle Mustico, Leila Vargas
