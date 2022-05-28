SHIPPENSBURG — Towanda’s Porschia Bennett had a target on her back in Friday morning’s PIAA Class AA high jump competition. After all, she was the defending state champion and had jumped a mightily impressive 5-feet-8-inches in last week’s District IV meet, a new district record.
There were a few variables that made things not as straightforward as they seemed, though. First, there was the threat of rain looming at Shippensburg’s Seth Grove Stadium, rain that would spitter almost as soon as the high jump competition started. The other variable was the emergence of a future star in Pennsylvania track, freshman Teresa Moore out of Lancaster Catholic.
But, when rubber hit the road Friday, it was Bennett who once again persevered over the rest, jumping 5-feet-6 and going back-to-back in the state high jump championship for the first time in Bradford County history and cementing herself as one of the all-time greats to come out of the area.
“It’s amazing,” said Bennett. “I’m so grateful for the experience and everybody cheering me on.”
Due to her skill level, Bennett could ignore the shorter heights that were being jumped while moderate rain was coming down. When it came time for Bennett and the upper-echelon of fellow athletes to begin jumping, the rain stopped, though briefly, and she made it look easy early on.
Bennett easily cleared 5-feet and 5-feet-2-inches on her first jumps, and after she passed at 5-foot-3, Moore became the only other jumper left in the field — and Bennett and the freshman would have a jump off.
It took Bennett one attempt at 5-foot-4 to clear, and Moore two. Many expected this to be the line of demarcation, with Moore bowing out at 5-feet-5-inches. But, Moore cleared the bar at that height on her first jump, and, when Bennett missed her first attempt, things all of a sudden got very interesting.
Bennett responded with the grit of a champion. She dug down deep and cleared 5-feet-5 on her next jump, sending the jump-off one inch higher.
“I just closed my eyes, and visualized myself getting over the bar,” she said.
It was time for the senior to put her stranglehold on the event, and she did. She cleared 5-feet-6-inches with room to spare, and after Moore missed three times, Bennett had once again become the state’s best high jumper. She was unable to match her record-setting jump of 5-feet-8 inches, but she was happy with her gold.
Being the hunted instead of the hunter was definitely a challenge for Bennett, who struggled at some early meets of her season before peaking at the right time.
“There’s a lot more pressure, which definitely gets to you,” remarked Bennett.
“We had a little bit of a mental block here in the middle of the season at 5-6, 5-8, and we got over that,” her jumps coach, Mark Gannon said.
After the meet, Bennett informed the press that she will attend the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut next year, where she will continue high jumping.
