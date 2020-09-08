When Wyalusing last had golf they were a power in the NTL.
It was 2007 the last time the Rams had a golf team, and their rosters in those days included the likes of Bucky Aeppli, who was one of the best golfers in District 4.
When the talented group of seniors that led Wyalusing’s team graduated, the Rams golf team ended as well as the school got rid of the sport.
And, that’s where things stood until now.
Now, the Rams are back.
When the NTL started their golf season, the Rams had a team, with eight golfers on the roster.
“We are excited,” coach Brent Keyes said. “It was the type of thing I wish they had never cut before. We had a good program back in the mid 2000s and now having it back, eight kids immediately signed up. Word of mouth, without having spring signups last year, and obviously not being in school. We have some ability in the program already.
“It’s been fun for me as a coach, and it’s been fun for them. It’s a good way to rebuild the program.”
For the Rams having good numbers right off the bat is special.
“Eight kids, word of mouth and I know a couple eighth graders for next year that are interested,” Keyes said. “I think the numbers could even grow a little bit. I’m definitely excited about it. I didn’t know what to expect coming into the year, but it’s definitely nice to have the numbers.”
The history that the Wyalusing golf program has is something that Keyes knows can only help this year’s team.
“We were lucky we had Bucky at practice with us on Monday (Aug. 31),” Keyes said. “Just having him on the course with us is an outstanding thing. We had that history to draw on and the club here has been great to the kids and the kids are taking advantage of it. They are getting out playing and we were getting here to practice.”
In their first match of the year Nick Salsman, a freshman, led them with a 100. They have a roster of Salsman; Grady Cobb, Nick Woodruff, Brody Fuhrey, Trehnon Hugo, Lucas Milne, Nick Vanderpool Jr. and Kaeden Kusmierz this year.
“We are definitely starting from scratch,” Keyes said. “We are getting them out there and getting their feet wet and we will see how the scores are. They all have improved some, they all have shown some ability, but I’m excited to see how much growth we see. Maybe these kids would be better if they had a program and had been playing for years.”
The golf program gives more kids an opportunity to play a fall sport at Wyalusing.
The school has a football team and a cross country program in the fall, but they don’t have boys’ soccer, and they didn’t have golf, so this is another sport to give boys a chance to compete this time of year.
“Our cross country program has been strong the last couple of years, and our football numbers are strong,” Keyes said. “But, many of these kids wouldn’t have been doing anything this time of year. They are working in the fall maybe for other sports, but they are here, they are golfing, trying something new. It’s a lifelong sport. It’s definitely a positive to have more sports and have more kids involved.”
