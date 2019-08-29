The 18th Annual Brent Kitchen and Fifth Annual Pam Wright Memorial Golf Tournament came to a close n Aug. 17 at Tomasso’s Golf Course. 20 teams participated in the tournament.
The first place team consisted of Troy Stivason, Zach Cooney, Daniel Bauman and Ryan Kennedy. Second place was Fred Best, Myron Brown, Jack Collins and Jim Roberts.
There were no skins out, so the money went into the fund, making the total earned over $5,500. The committee totals the 18 years of accumulation between $80,000 and $90,000 earned and is used for cancer patients to help pay their bills up to $500 per person, per year.
The Kitchen and Wright families wish to express their heartfelt gratitude for the many dedicated golfers, workers, donators and raffle donors over the years.
