After 45 plus years, it is time to retire from outdoor writing. It has been my good fortune to have these fine memories and some God given ability too!
I started in radio in 1976 with an outdoor show on WILQ FM; a country music station in Williamsport. The show was aired twice daily from Monday through Friday. I was asked to do an outdoor show by a radio station announcer whom I knew from my days in Trout Unlimited. We almost always had a guest and pre-recorded 4 weeks of show that ran about 2 ½ minutes each.
When I moved to Canton from Williamsport I was happy to learn that folks in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties listened to WILQ and my show. I started writing for the Canton Independent-Sentinel in 1980, the Towanda Daily Review about 15 years ago and Sayre Morning Times just within the past six months.
My love of God’s nature on the outdoors started at an early age with my Grandmother, Helen Collins taking me fishing in Lycoming Creek in Williamsport. Years of Boy Scouts strengthened that love of nature. My Dad, Edward J. Collins, introduced me to small game hunting at the age of 12. He would not let me actually hunt until age 16. We hunted rabbits and pheasants. Later I learned to love hunting ducks.
These columns have strived to educate and entertain listeners and readers. Some columns had pictures too like the one last year showing a photo of a chipmunk feeding in a sumac bush that Linda Marie took while we were on the Pine Creek Rail-Trail near Wellsboro.
Thanks for the memories (A Bob Hope song). Get out daily and enjoy all the things in nature that God gives us daily.
