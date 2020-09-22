Growing up a year apart in age, Emily and Julianna Susanj always did a lot of things together.
The one thing they likely never imagined as kids was graduating together.
But, with Emily finishing high school in three years, she is now a senior and will finish her high school career with her older sister.
Now, the two are both senior starters on the Northeast Bradford volleyball team.
“It’s a little different knowing it’s your last year, but we have been playing together all along,” Emily said.
“I don’t see a difference,” Julianna said of her sister being a senior now. “I enjoy it. Honestly, I am going to enjoy it more, because I’ll have my best friend with me. It will make the experience better, maybe not as nervous, not alone in it.”
For Emily, it just made sense for her to finish up school early.
“I have always been ahead on my school work, I wanted to basically take a step forward and do something for myself,” Emily said. “I really have always wanted to do this since I was little. We (Emily and Julianna) have always done everything together. I thought it was the best for me and everything I wanted to achieve.”
And, now Emily gets to graduate with her big sister.
“We are not alone in this, we can take it on together,” Emily said. “One of the major reasons for doing this was I wanted to be with her and go through this with her.”
The one big thing with graduating high school early is Emily loses a year of high school sports.
Not only is Emily one of the best volleyball players in the league, she is an all-state softball star.
A year ago she lost softball when spring sports were canceled. Now, with graduating early, she cuts her high school softball career to just two seasons.
“This is honestly one of the things that made me sit down and think a lot,” Emily said. “I want to play softball in college. I love playing volleyball. A bunch of my friends are going to Lock Haven, maybe I will get on the team there. Sports are a huge part of my life. It’s been a huge part of my life since I was five or six. It’s tough knowing it’s my last year for them.”
Emily will be going to Lock Haven, and is hoping to maybe play softball there.
“I am going to Lock Haven,” she said. “A lot of things are frozen right now (with Covid). Talking to the coach, she wasn’t able to come see me play this summer. It’s kind of on pause right now, but it’s where I want to play.”
Julianna is hoping to also end up in college with her sister.
“I am hoping to go to the same place as Em,” she said. “She actually chose there because I was going to originally go there.”
For both sisters it is always nice to have the other one around, and enjoy their senior years together.
“It’s super exciting to think about,” Emily said. “Jules and I have been together forever. It’s good to know she is there for me. We can have our own lives together, but we have each other. It’s a really good feeling to know we have someone there. We have a connection that will never fade, so it really is nice having that there.”
This year, the two also have their sister Gabby playing for Northeast Bradford. Gabby is a freshman for NEB this year.
“We love playing volleyball with her,” Emily said. “She’s really just developed with us. She’s been playing up with us for so long. When I am up in the yard I hit as hard as I can at her and she finds a way to get it up. She has done so amazing, it’s really nice because we have that connection. She’s good enough to play with us and has that connection on the court.”
Both sisters have always watched JV matches, and cheered on the younger players. But, with Gabby starring on the JV team they really enjoy watching their sister have success.
“I personally always pay attention to JV,” Julianna said. “I love watching and supporting those girls. If they are doing good, it makes me happy.”
“I love watching JV, love watching the girls grow up,” Emily said. “It is exciting seeing your sister out there, we have been playing together since she was 7 or 8. To see her develop and become the player she is today and will continue to be is awesome.”
For both Emily and Julianna it is special being on a strong Northeast Bradford team.
When they started their careers the team struggled to win games. Now, the Panthers are a 3-0 team this year.
“When we were in junior high and JV we didn’t see the bright light at the end of the tunnel,” Julianna said. “With coach (Vanessa) Perez, she makes it that way. She makes us feel like we can win districts. She has in mind we can win states. All us girls have been playing together since junior high and it’s great.”
“I really appreciate coach Perez for making the effort and making the program this much better,” Emiily said. “It means a lot to have a coach that cares so much.
“It’s nice to have a connection with a coach. It means a lot that we can go to her with anything. We go into every single game knowing we are going to put our 100%. I remember last year’s game against Wyalusing, we went to five sets, every game was continue, continue, continue, it was going forever. WE just didn’t give up. That’s not something we were used to. We were used to down by 10, game over.”
For both Emily and Julianna one thing that makes them better together on the court is the chemistry they have when they play together.
“It’s really great,” Emily said. “I can always work with Jules. Not only in practice, out in the yard, we will practice sets. If I have any complaints, she fixes it like that. She’s an amazing setter and it helps me become the best hitter I can be.”
“I have someone I can always turn to and know she can get the ball over and get us the point,” Julianna added. “Most of my team is like that, I know I can trust my teammates.”
For a while neither sister knew if they would even be playing together this fall.
“I was telling everyone no way we would have our season,” Emily said. “There was this week period everyone was hesitant, I was telling everyone we would have no season. I think it made me more happy when we did.”
Julianna knows how hard it was without the sport.
Last year travel volleyball got cut short,” she said. “Ever since then we haven’t done anything. It’s stressful not having that. That’s what I love to do. That’s what makes me the most happy. It’s really stressful not having that and I’m glad to be back at it.”
Right now, both girls are just enjoying every second they have on the court together.
“We try and savor every moment,” Emily said.
The girls know when they have a senior night it’s going to be special.
“It’s going to be an emotional night,” Emily said. “To have all our best friends, we have been doing this so long together. It’s going to be bitter sweet. It will be really nice. Jules and I can do that together and talk about our memories together.”
While the girls know that something could change, and end the fall season at any time. They are going to take advantage of every second they have on the court.
“Coach always reminds us this could stop at any minute,” Julianna said. “Play your heart out.”
