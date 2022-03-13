HERSHEY — Not many wrestlers get to say they ended their high school careers with a win. For most of the PIAA Class AA 160-pound seventh-place match on Saturday it was looking like Towanda senior Bryant Green wasn’t going to be one of those grapplers who go out with a W.
Trailing 11-3 after being put on his back twice by Derry’s Christian Hirak, Green went deep into his bag of moves and hit a headlock to put Hirak on his back with 53 seconds left in the match.
It took some time, but Green would eventually get the fall with 15 seconds left to claim the seventh-place medal at the Giant Center in Hershey.
“It’s like the first time I’ve hit a headlock since probably the first grade. I don’t do those very often,” Green said.
For Green it was a special moment after years of dealing with injury after injury during his time as a Black Knight wrestler.
“It feels really good. I’ve worked really hard to try to get to this point and I’ve had to overcome a lot of things and work even harder coming back from those. It feels great,” said Green, who missed his entire junior season and most of his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
Towanda coach Bill Sexton was thrilled to see Green find himself on the podium at the end of his high school career.
“You want to be able to say that you ended your high school career with a win. It’s special that that win is a medal and it’s special that you’re on the podium but you just want to end with a win,” Sexton said.
Green has served as a role model this year to a young Towanda team, which had eight freshmen starters, and he will be a former Black Knight that Sexton can point to as an example of hard work paying off.
“It’s been an incredibly rewarding season. Bryant has done everything you could expect of him this year. He has come back from all of the adversity that he’s had. He’s been a great, great team leader for us on a very young team. He has worked extremely hard for himself but it hasn’t always been about himself,” Sexton said. “He has set a great example for our younger kids of what can happen when you work real hard and (he proved that) no matter what gets thrown at you that’s negative you can come back from it.”
Just like the challenges he faced throughout his career, Green had to rise to the occasion and overcome more adversity in his medal bout on Saturday.
“His entire wrestling life got him to this point,” Sexton said. “Here he is down 10-1 third period and you’re behind the eight ball. He came back, hit the big move and finally got him into position where he put him away. It was an excellent win.”
Green credits his family members and coaches with helping him reach his goals.
“I had my family members behind me, supporting me no matter what and some really great coaches to help me along the way as well,” he said.
The Towanda senior also gave a shout out to the Black Knight community for always being there for their wrestlers.
“It’s been great. It’s an unbelievable experience,” Green said of wrestling for Towanda. “Our town, the whole entire town is behind our wrestling team. It’s awesome to have that big of a crowd behind you and supporting you.”
Finishing his career on the podium in Hershey is something Green will cherish forever.
“It means a lot. There’s a lot of guys in this state that wrestle and there’s a lot of very competitive wrestlers and it feels great to be in the top eight of those kids,” Green said.
