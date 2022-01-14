Green gets pin, Knights fall to Warrior Run on Senior Night

TOWANDA — Towanda’s Bryant Green celebrated Senior Night with a pin on Thursday, but it wouldn’t be enough as Warrior Run earned a 42-18 win over the Black Knights in a non-league dual.
Green, who was honored alongside seniors Garrett Chapman, James Dughi and Brandon Lantz, earned a first-period fall over Warrior Run’s Tanner Confair in their 172-pound dual.
It was one of only four wins on the night for Towanda, which trailed 24-3 at one point in the match.
Towanda junior Shane Atwood earned a 9-3 decision over Anson Rouch at 120 pounds to start things off.
Warrior Run would then rip off five straight wins — including two by fall — as the visiting Defenders got out to the 21-point advantage.
In that stretch for the Defenders, Samuel Hall pinned Hayden Space at 126; Kaden Milheim pinned Rylee Sluyter at 132; Cameron Milheim earned a 21-6 technical fall over Riley Vanderpool at 138; Colby LeBarron was a 10-5 winner over Sawyer Robinson at 145 and Isaiah Betz scored a 10-2 major decision against Jace Gunther at 152.
Towanda would answer when freshman Mason Higley pinned Cole Shupp in 1:46 at 160 and then Green scored his fall at 172 to cut the Warrior Run lead to 24-15.
Warrior Run would push Towanda to the brink when Stone Allison beat Aiden Miller 5-4 at 189 and Hunter Hauck was a winner by fall over Tim Parker at 215 to make it 33-15.
With that score and three bouts remaining, the Knights would need three pins to send the match to criteria.
Towanda heavyweight Jared Gunther had his chances to earn a fall against Warrior Run’s Ethan Carper, but was unable to get the turn and settled for a 5-0 decision. The win would make the team score 33-18 but secured the dual win for the Defenders.
In the final two bouts, Warrior Run inflated the final margin when Gavin Hunter earned a 4-2 sudden victory decision over Wyatt Stranger at 106 and Trey Nicholas scored the fall over JB Parker in the second period at 113.
Towanda will look to bounce back on Tuesday when the Knights visit Canton.
Athens 38, North Penn-Liberty 36
The visiting Wildcats took advantage of four forfeits and won three bouts on the mat as they earned the win on Thursday.
Athens’ Mason Vanderpool won his 120-pound bout by injury default and Gavin Bradley rolled to a 20-4 technical fall at 126.
In probably the most anticipated match of the night, Athens’ Karter Rude took on NP-L’s Kohen Lehman at 172 pounds. The Wildcat wrestler would score a 2-1 win and hand Lehman (19-1) his first loss of the season.
Josh Nittinger (285), Lilly Galasso (138), Lucas Forbes (145) and Keegan Congdon (152) all accepted forfeits for Athens.
NP-L got pins from George Valentine (215), Brayden Pequingnot (113) and Gaven Sexauer (189).
Sophia Domenech (106), Trinity Robinson (132) and Ryan Mayall took forfeit wins for North Penn-Liberty.
Athens will head to the New Oxford Tournament this weekend.
