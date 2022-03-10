Green's journey ends with long-awaited trip to Hershey

HERSHEY — After battling through injuries throughout his high school career, Towanda senior Bryant Green has finally made it to the promised land of Pennsylvania high school wrestling — the state tournament in Hershey.
Green clinched his spot at Hershey with a blood-round win at last week’s regional tournament before placing fourth at 160 pounds.
“I guess it hasn’t really hit me yet,” Green said of accomplishing his goal of making states. “It ran through my mind for weeks prior to that point and it ran through my mind right up until that match, but I just kind of wrestled ... and after the win, I don’t know, it wasn’t as exhilarating at that time because I had played it through my head so many times before but when we go to the Giant Center down here I’m sure it will hit me then.”
Green will face Burrell senior Damian Barr in a preliminary round match this morning as he looks to earn a shot against No. 2 seed Holden Garcia in the first round.
While Green has been to states as a spectator this will be the first time he gets to wrestle in front of thousands of fans inside the Giant Center.
“It’s definitely going to be exciting. From watching up in the stands it’s pretty crazy so I’m sure it’s even crazier down on the mat with that many people watching you,” he said.
Towanda head coach Bill Sexton and assistant coach Jeremy Sluyter have given Green some solid advice.
“To take it all in and enjoy my time there and wrestle my hardest, wrestle my ‘A game’,” said Green on their words of wisdom.
Green is looking to soak in every last moment in Hershey this week, but he also has some goals he wants to accomplish.
“I want to get a state medal, that’s something I’ve always looked forward to so that’s my goal coming into this tournament,” he said.
No matter what happens this weekend Green knows it will be his last as a high school wrestler and he’s going to enjoy every second while understanding the end is near.
“It’s exciting. I mean it’s my senior year and no matter what the outcome of the tournament is my time as a high school wrestler is over with after this weekend,” he said. “It’s kind of relieving that this is my last step and I finally made it to states but it’s also kind of sad. I mean, after this weekend I can’t necessarily say I’m a Black Knight wrestler any more. I will be a former one.”
While this weekend will be his last as a Black Knight wrestler, Green has certainly earned the respect of his coaches, teammates and opponents while leaving his mark on the Towanda wrestling program as a fighter and someone future Knights can look up to.
