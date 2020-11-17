The NTL coaches named their volleyball all stars.
Charisma Grega of NP-Liberty highlighted the list as MVP and Makayla Vargeson of CV was offensive MVP.
the co-defensive MVP’s were Ali Koval of NP-Liberty and Taylor Field of Athens and Annie Gaiotti of Canton was the utility player of the year.
Heather Hanson of Athens and Sheila Wesneski of Canton were co coaches of the year.
Both large and small school have two teams of all-stars, on top of the players that earned major awards.
For large school the first team was Breighanna Kemp of Wellsboro; Leah Liechty of Athens; Julia Nawri of NP-Liberty, Kayleigh Miller of Athens; Paige Manchester of Towanda and Bailey Monks of Wellsboro.
Kylie Jayne of Athens is on the second team, with Shiloh Duff of Wellsboro, Darby Stetter of NP-Liberty, Lizzie Kahl of NP-Liberty, DaLanie Pepper of Towand and Kathryn Burnett of Wellsboro.
The small school first team included Carmya Martell of Canton, Emily Susanj of NEB, Canton’s Jillian Shay, Rylie Walker of CV, Juliana Susanj of NEB and Haley McGroarty of Wyalusing.
The second team includes NEB’s Chloe Baker; Riley Sargent of Williamson; Priscilla Newton of Wyalusing; Taylor Ray Jones and Madison Cody of Williamson; Deanna Masters of Wyalusing; Lauryn Schultz of NEB and Aislyn Williams of Canton.
