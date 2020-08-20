Syracuse’s Alan Griffin has been granted a waiver of the transfer residence requirement by the NCAA and is immediately eligible to play in 2020-21.
Griffin, a junior guard from Ossining, spent his first two collegiate seasons at Illinois. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
“I’m very relieved to have that taken care of,” Griffin said, referencing the completion of the NCAA waiver process. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I came to Syracuse.”
A 6-5 swingman, Griffin played two seasons with the Illini. He saw action in 30 contests as a freshman, averaging 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. In his sophomore campaign, he averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds over 28 games. He connected on 47 3-pointers and his 3-point percentage (.416) was the best mark on the Illinois squad.
A native of Ossining, N.Y., Griffin was a scholastic standout at Archbishop Stepinac High School. He led the Crusaders to an 27-5 overall record, a league title and the New York State Federation Championship. He was a first team All-Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) honoree as a senior after averaging 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He was coached by Pat Massaroni.
He has been taking Syracuse summer-school classes and participating in program workouts allowed by the NCAA. The first semester begins on Monday, August 24.
Griffin played AAU basketball with the New York Rens. He is the son of Adrian and Audrey Griffin. Adrian played basketball at Seton Hall and in the NBA. Audrey competed in track at Seton Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.