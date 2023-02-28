MONTOURSVILLE — The Sullivan County boys basketball team is heading to the District IV Class A championship game after picking up a dominant 46-16 win over North Penn-Liberty on Saturday.
The second-seeded Griffins took a 7-0 lead after the opening quarter and took 20-5 lead into the halftime break.
Riley King led the Griffins with 20 points and seven rebounds.
Sullivan would also get 10 points and 13 boards from Trey Higley in the win.
Conner Smithkors finished with seven points and both Derrick Finnegan and Maddox Bahr had three points.
Derek Litzelman led Liberty with 10 points.
Sullivan County will play No. 1 Northumberland Christian in the district title game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Montoursville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.