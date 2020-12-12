With the school going virtual, the Griffins won’t be able to kick off their season on January 4 if others are able to begin that day.
The Griffins would be a couple weeks later, but when they return, they will be looking for another successful season.
Sullivan County Boys’ Basketball
Head Coach-Glenn Vaughan (16 th year)
246-134 career record
Assistant Coach-Gary Hoffman
Volunteer Coaches-Frank Comfort, Jeff Neary, Norman Vaughan, Dave Metzger, Shannon Pietroski
Last year’s record-19-7
2019-2020 Highlights-We won our tip-off tourney, defeating Troy 59-45 in the final. We finished tied for 2 nd in the Mid Penn. We lost a heartbreaker in the district semi’s to Neumann 63-61, but responded the following week to beat NP-Liberty with a late 3 from Alex Schweitzer. We qualified for states for the 8th time in 10 years.
Returning Varsity players
Year, player Position Height
Sr, Jalen Thomas G 5’8”; Sr, Alex Schweitzer G/F 5’11”; Sr, Gerhett Parrish C 6’6”; Jr, Bryon Fitzgerald G 5’10”; So, Riley King G 5’9”; So, Trey Higley F 6’1”; So, Conner Smithkors F/C 6’2”
Returning Starters-Jalen Thomas, Alex Schweitzer Played significant minutes last season-Gerhett Parrish, Riley King, Trey Higley
Other players on roster
Sr-Trace Neary; Jr-Owen Schweitzer, Ryan Smith; So-Maddox Bahr, Landon Baldwin; Fr-Bryson Charles, Ben Carpenter, Derrick Finnegan, Tyler Immel, Ryan Nolan, Enrico Capriotti
Managers-Cash Minier, Lucas Ciufo
Players to watch: Jalen Thomas returns to run the point on what could be a very good team. He received postseason recognition from many sources last year. He was very good defensively and was clutch offensively in some games as well.
Don’t sleep on Alex Schweitzer. He’s a returning starter who had some big performances last year. You’ll always see great effort from him, but I think his offensive output may surprise people as well.
There are many possibilities after that. A couple of young guys improved this offseason, and we return a couple of upperclassmen who didn’t suit up for us last year, so it will be interesting to see how we put all of those pieces together.
I think we will be really tough on the defensive end of the floor. We have more length than we did last year. If the team chemistry is good, which it should be, we could surprise people (after losing 4 of our top 6).
There are a few teams in our league that will be tough to beat. St. John Neumann is the favorite, but we have a few teams that should be very strong.
Notes: John Saxe is playing (captain) at Penn College in Williamsport.
