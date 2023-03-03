MONTOURSVILLE — Montoursville High School may have played host to Wednesday night’s District IV Class A boys basketball championship game, but it might as well have been called Sullivan County South for the night.
The gym was made up of probably 70 percent Sullivan County fans — and they got to watch their Griffins make some history.
Sullivan County used an 8-0 run in the first quarter to take the lead over No. 1 Northumberland Christian, and the second-seeded Griffins would never give it back as they pulled away for a 52-41 win to claim the second district title in program history.
“Winning a district championship is huge and I’m so happy for them. I’ve believed that it was possible all year,” said Sullivan County coach Glenn Vaughan.
Ben Carpenter led Sullivan County with 18 points, while Riley King finished with 16 points in the win.
“I mean we’ve dreamed about this ever since we were in seventh and eighth grade. We always wanted to become district champs someday — and this was the year we did it,” said King.
The Griffins trailed 8-4 early in the D4 title game before going on that 8-0 run to end the period up 12-8.
“They punched first, definitely, but when we bounced back we maintained control the whole game after that,” said Carpenter.
Sullivan County outscored Northumberland 13-10 in the second quarter — including a buzzer-beater three-pointer by Maddox Bahr — to take a 25-18 lead into the break.
Scoring slowed in the third quarter, but the Griffins were still able to outpace the Warriors 9-4 to increase their lead to 34-22 heading into the fourth. Just like in the second quarter, Sullivan hit a shot right at the end of the third — this time a big three-pointer by King — to extend the lead to 12.
In the final quarter, Northumberland was able to get within single digits multiple times, but the Griffins always had an answer.
“I thought we played really good defense early. Second half we got loose a little bit, didn’t rebound the ball as well as I would have liked. But man, every time — and I knew they were going to make a run because they’re too good — but every time they made a run we had somebody answer,” Vaughan said.
One player who stepped up for the Griffins in the fourth was Carpenter, who scored eight of his 18 points in the frame, and on three different occasions answered for Sullivan after Northumberland cut the lead to single digits.
“Ben made a couple of huge plays in the fourth quarter when it looked like they were getting back into the game and really close to making it a two-possession game — he got a bucket, an and-one, a big rebound, whatever it was that we needed, he made those plays,” Vaughan said.
Carpenter talked about one big play where he stole a pass and scored on the other end to push the Griffins’ lead back to nine with 3:16 left.
“That was awesome. I read his eyes on that pass, I slipped it and the and-one was just the cherry on top,” Carpenter said.
Trey Higley finished with eight points for the Griffins in the win. Maddox Bahr added five points and Derrick Finnegan chipped in four.
Rounding out the scoring for the Griffins was Landon Baldwin, who hit a foul shot in the final quarter.
Luke Snyder led Northumberland with 19 points
The win was a big turnaround from the last time these two teams met — where Northumberland rolled to a 61-42 win in Laporte.
“I thought that we made bad decisions (in the first game). We hadn’t grown into the team (where) we are smarter offensively now. We hadn’t grown into that yet. We forced some shots in the second half when we were down. We panicked a little bit and we didn’t defend and rebound. We got killed on the boards,” said Vaughan on the first meeting. “I don’t know what the numbers were tonight, but other than a little bit in the fourth quarter there, I thought we really rebounded the ball well.”
King agreed with his coach.
“Last time I feel like we were just undisciplined. Our defense was nowhere close to as good as it is now. I feel like as a team we were more confident (tonight), and that just helped us win this game,” King said.
The victory gave the Griffins their first District IV title since 2012 — and just the second in school history.
“It feels like we’re always going to be (a part of Sullivan County basketball). We can always come back and enjoy that memory that we made here tonight and I just think that’s awesome,” Higley said.
Vaughan was proud of how his team rebounded after a tough season a year ago.
“We lost one senior last year, and Bryan Fitzgerald’s a great kid. We bring this group back that just went 8-13 and went through misery between sickness and injuries and so much stuff. They went through so much last year and to come back this year and respond with this,” said Vaughan.
“I felt like last year we could have at least made a run for a district title and we didn’t. It just sucked. But this year was a redemption year and it felt really good to get this done,” King added.
The Sullivan coach noted that this year’s team was just above .500 at the midway point of the season after playing a tough schedule, but they kept getting better as the year went on.
“(We were) 8-7, just above .500, an average team, but I challenged them with our schedule. We played some teams this year outside of our league that have challenged us and made us better, and (we were) 9-1 in our last 10 games. We just felt really confident and loose coming into this game,” the Sullivan coach said.
The Griffins got to win a district title in front of a large and loud crowd from Sullivan County — and it was not a surprise to the players or coaches to see that kind of support.
“It’s awesome. I looked up and I’m like, ‘red, red, a little blue, red, red, red.’ It’s just awesome to feel the whole county behind us and knowing we’ve got a job to get done,” said King. “It’s nothing but supportive. They are just always on our side and supporting us. I remember when we played Bucktail, a lot of people knew that (wasn’t going to be close), but man the stands were still packed. It was everybody. It was awesome.”
“Everyone was here tonight and I loved the atmosphere that they created. It was awesome,” Carpenter said.
“It was unbelievable, just everyone yelling. Even parents from the other team, it was just (electric),” added Higley.
According to Vaughan, that is just the kind of community that Sullivan County is.
“That’s how it is. The community really gets behind our kids. We’ve got a couple guys going to wrestling regionals this weekend, it just doesn’t matter what sport it is, the community loves to get behind teams that are successful. We’ve seen that before, and it’s great. It was awesome having that support down here and I know the guys fed off that,” Vaughan said.
The Sullivan County faithful will have another chance to support their Griffins on Friday, March 10 when they play — most likely at a nearby location in District IV — in the first round of states against LaAcademia, the fourth place team out of District III.
“I don’t know who we play next in the first round (of states), but we’re going to go at them — no matter who it is,” Carpenter said.
