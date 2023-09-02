WESTFIELD — A young Athens football team traveled to Westfield hoping to earn their first win of the season. The Wildcats overcame early miscues to grind out a 28-22 victory over Cowanesque Valley Friday night.
Head coach Shawn Bradley admitted to his team’s slow start.
“It didn’t start off the best. We gave up some big plays,” Bradley said.
Truly it did not start well for either team. Both teams struggled to move the ball in a scoreless first quarter.
Cowanesque Valley opened the second quarter facing a fourth-and-sixteen from their own 30-yard line. The Indians caught lightning in a bottle. Punter/quarterback Graham Hess connected with speedster Fletcher Good for a 70-yard touchdown. Athens denied the 2-point conversion, but trailed 6-0.
Athens responded in quick fashion two possessions later. Keegan Congdon blocked a Cowanesque Valley punt attempt at the CV 41-yard-line. Congdon recovered the blocked punt and bolted to the end zone. Kaiden Parrish rushed for the two-point conversion. Athens took the lead, 8-6.
Good erased that lead with an 80-yard touchdown run on the ensuing play from scrimmage. Tim Freeman converted the two-point attempt to put the Indians back in the lead 14-8.
Athens struggled on the next drive. Penalties and fourth-down snap issues gave the ball back to CV at the Athens 14 yard line. Three plays later, Good scored his third touchdown of the game. Freeman successfully rushed the two-point conversion and the Indian’s lead stretched to 22-8.
Athens answered with a ten play, 66 yard drive. Connor Davidson connected with Eli Chapman on the left sideline for a thirty-yard touchdown. Cooper Robinson ran in the two-point conversion. Athens closed the gap to 22-16 at halftime.
Cowanesque racked up 197 yards of offense in the first half. Good accounted for 186 of them.
In the second half, Cowanesque mustered only 50 yards of offense as a team. The Wildcats’ defense wore down the Indians. Offensively, Athens pounded away for 159 yards, and most importantly, two touchdowns.
The third quarter began slowly for both teams. But momentum was clearly swinging to the Wildcat sideline. CV fumbled the ball away on consecutive drives.
Athens began to find their footing offensively. The Wildcat offensive line began to open up holes. Cooper Robinson smashed into those holes, gaining five yards a carry.
Robinson, Davidson and Parrish did all the work on the ground after the second fumble
recovery. Davidson got the score from five yards out to tie the game at 26 late in the third quarter. CV stopped the two-point conversion to keep the tie.
CV loaded up their defensive line to stop the Wildcat running attack on their next possession. In response, Davidson connected with Robinson on two screen passes. The first for 17 yards and the second for a 43-yard touchdown. The score gave Athens a 28-22 lead.
Bradley keyed on the work ethic his players show in practice. “These kids have been busting their butt. Our kids are conditioned. They were wearing them out. Those kids were taking injury time outs. Our kids were ready to play. We just kept driving.”
Athens used clock management and stingy defense to close out the game for the 28-22 win.
