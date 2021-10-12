A trio of Pennsylvania’s state symbols — the brook trout, ruffed grouse, and Eastern hemlock tree — are facing some challenging times, and in the case of the brookie and hemlock, some of the problems have a direct link.
The invasive woolly adelgid, an insect that slowly saps energy from the hemlock until it dies, is already responsible for killing millions of hemlock trees in virtually every county of the Keystone State.
And since many hemlocks grow tight to Pennsylvania streams, their demise eliminates the forest canopy that keeps those waters cool, which is critical for brook trout, which reside in about 15,000 miles of wild trout waters in the state.
When a hemlock is lost streamside, erosion problems can occur in addition to the warming of the water. It takes years for other tree species such as red maple and yellow birch to take its place. And those trees don’t offer the heavy evergreen canopy as the hemlock.
There’s a genuine concern that the hemlock could go the way of the ash, chestnut and elm trees in Pennsylvania and the entire Northeast. Some optimism has surfaced in efforts to slow the spread of the adelgid through bio-control efforts (some flies and beetles feast on the insect) and pesticide use, and breeding programs have been launched to develop a hemlock that is more resistant to the bug.
Pennsylvania’s wild brook trout are facing a 1-2 punch; in addition to the critical loss of hemlocks, brookies are threatened by the stocking of hatchery-reared trout (notably brown trout) in waters where wild brook trout reside. Brook trout are still present in many state waters, but their numbers have been greatly reduced and they have been extirpated from about one-third of the watersheds in which they once resided. Pennsylvania continues to stock some waters that are classified as “Wild Trout Waters” and “Class A Wild Trout Streams,” which support wild brook trout populations.
The ruffed grouse situation can be attributed to habitat loss as well as the presence of the West Nile virus, which has taken a serious toll on the birds. Anecdotally, it’s rare that we flush a grouse during our hunting forays, and even more noticeable is the lack of drumming during our spring gobbler mornings.
The decline in bird numbers is real: Pennsylvania in 2017 closed its late-season grouse offering, even though hunting plays a minor role in grouse populations. It’s more a product of aging forests and fewer early successional areas in which grouse thrive, as well as the West Nile impact.
Bottom line, it’s tough out there.
