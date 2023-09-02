Growing up with ‘The American Sportsman’

These days there are countless hunting, fishing and trapping shows on TV, on stations such as The Outdoor Channel, The Pursuit Channel, The Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network and others. And, oh yes, don’t forget YouTube and its maze of options. Some shows are better than others; some are much better. I watch a few and avoid most.
But when I was growing up, there was only one hunting and fishing show. And every Sunday at 3 p.m. I was glued to the TV, watching “The American Sportsman.” Sitting on the floor in a yoga-like position I’m not sure I could duplicate today, in front of a black-and-white TV, I was mesmerized by host Curt Gowdy’s rich, distinctive voice and the hunting and fishing destinations that seemed a world away, and often were. Lee Wulff, Grits Gresham, Joe Foss, Bing Crosby, Phil Harris, and others were, in my mind, larger-than-life figures whose adventures were the stuff of a kid’s dreams.
Growing up along the Pennsylvania border in farm country, I was like most kids my age, longing to turn 12, the age at which I could finally become a hunter. My world was limited until then to the banks of Chemung River and the areas near Round Top, where a few equally antsy friends and I fished, explored, and dreamed of adventure.
Back then our adventures typically involved fishing, and I guess after 55 years or so the statute of limitations has expired and I can confess to cooking plenty of smallmouth bass on a stick, almost assuredly undersized and probably, at times, out of season as well.
It was just what we did as we waited to turn 12 and complete the mandatory hunter education course which, in our minds, was the springboard to greater adventure, right up there with those of the guys on “The American Sportsman.” I never considered the fact that, even with hunting license in hand, I didn’t own a firearm and couldn’t drive anywhere to go hunting anyway.
But my mother, perhaps not quite understanding my wandering ways and love of the outdoors, accepted that fact and took me to Wallin’s Sporting Goods in downtown Athens, buying – probably on layaway – a Harrington & Richardson Topper Junior single-shot 20 gauge, a lightweight model that kicked like a mule and had me cringing every time I shot. A couple of uncles and a brother-in-law agreed to take me afield. I was, at last, a hunter, just like those guys on “The American Sportsman,” although I don’t believe any of them were toting an H&R single.
Somewhat incredibly, as the years went on my adventures did, at times, parallel those on my favorite TV show, and still do today. And there are still times when I’m in the field and the theme song for “The American Sportsman” pops into my head, a flowing version that may seem a bit corny to some but not to those who understand outdoor adventure.
Follow me and find contentment,Follow me to rippling streams,Find a world that embraces,Free, open spaces,Come and follow me!Come and share a world of memories,You will treasure throughout the years,There’s no way of comparing,What you’ll be sharing,Look at another world,Come share another world!
I miss the show. I even miss my old H&R 20.
And I really miss the ability to sit cross-legged in front of the TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.