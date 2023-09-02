Growing up with ‘The American Sportsman’

Curt Gowdy was one of the hosts of “The American Sportsman.”

 Photo courtesy of Steve Piatt

These days there are countless hunting, fishing and trapping shows on TV, on stations such as The Outdoor Channel, The Pursuit Channel, The Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network and others. And, oh yes, don’t forget YouTube and its maze of options. Some shows are better than others; some are much better. I watch a few and avoid most.

But when I was growing up, there was only one hunting and fishing show. And every Sunday at 3 p.m. I was glued to the TV, watching “The American Sportsman.” Sitting on the floor in a yoga-like position I’m not sure I could duplicate today, in front of a black-and-white TV, I was mesmerized by host Curt Gowdy’s rich, distinctive voice and the hunting and fishing destinations that seemed a world away, and often were. Lee Wulff, Grits Gresham, Joe Foss, Bing Crosby, Phil Harris, and others were, in my mind, larger-than-life figures whose adventures were the stuff of a kid’s dreams.

