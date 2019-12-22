MANSFIELD – The backcourt combination of senior Jahmir Green, junior Eli Alvin and freshman Jaz Farrell combined for 30 points and put together their most complete game of the season to send the Mansfield University men’s basketball team into 2020 with a 79-73 PSAC victory over Clarion University on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21 at Decker Gymnasium.
The trio of Green, Alvin and Farrell shot 15-of-23 from the floor and combined for 10 assists and 16 rebounds. Earning his first start of his rookie campaign, Farrell knocked down 4-of-5 shots from 3-point land, dished out three assists and pulled in three rebounds. Alvin was a spark plug off the bench for the second straight game, connecting on 6-of-8 shots from the floor while finishing with a plus/minus of 13. Green finished with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double and dished out a game-high seven assists. Junior Garrett Cook was 4-of-7 from three on his way to 12 points and senior Trevor English contributed 10 points and six rebounds.
The Mounties (3-7, 2-3 PSAC) shot 56 percent from the floor (28-of-50) and 52 percent from three (11-of-21) compared to Clarions’ (2-8, 1-4 PSAC) 41 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep (11-of-37). The Mountaineers also forced 16 Clarion turnovers while only committing eight and outscored the Golden Eagles, 21-16 in bench points.
Trailing 39-38 heading out of the half, the Mounties allowed the first triple of the period before responding with a three from Cook and five straight points from Alvin to knot the game at 44 with 17:21 to go. Clarion took the lead on the ensuing possession, but a transition layup from Farrell and a trifecta from Cook gave the Mounties their first lead since midway through the first half, 49-46 with 15:27 left.
Mansfield built a lead as large as seven over the next six minutes, but a 9-2 Clarion run ending at the 6:55 mark equalized the contest at 67. However, over the final five minutes, Farrell connected on three 3-pointers, Alvin netted a contested floater and junior Christian Simmons went 4-of-4 from the charity stripe to help the Mounties seal the victory.
In the first half, thanks to an aggressive defense and four triples from Aaron Hilzendeger, Clarion led by 10 with 4:49 to go in the period. However, the Mounties closed out the half on a 14-5 run sparked by eight points from Green to trim the deficit to one heading into the break.
Hilzendeger knocked down 5-of-14 shots from behind the arch to lead five Golden Eagles in double-figures with 17 points. Jordan Agyemang added 13 points and six rebounds.
The Mounties head home for the holiday break before returning to Mansfield on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. to host Bloomsburg inside Decker Gymnasium.
