There are more NTL match-ups in week two tonight, including two Division-I tilts: Wellsboro at Troy and NP-Mansfield at Athens.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
WELLSBORO
AT TROY, 7 P.M.
It’s another NTL Division-I tilt featuring two teams with league title aspirations.
Wellsboro defeated CV last week while Troy lost in a nail-biter to Bald Eagle.
Trojan coach Jim Smith knows one area they will need to improve if they are to pick up a win over the Hornets.
“We have to do a better job team tackling,” he said. “We need to do a better job getting more players to the ball. We missed many opportunities for big stops last week. We need to be able to get off the field on third and fourth and long situations. Bald Eagle converted on many improbable type plays that you would rarely expect. They were a good team but we have got to keep our opponent from converting fourth and 20 into points. That cannot happen this week.”
Wellsboro knows to expect a tough matchup.
“We expect this to be a very physical game,” Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand said. “We need to match their physical style of play.”
The Eagles’ quarterback proved to be a quick, slippery runner — similar to Wellsboro’s Aidan Hauser, who rushed for 200 yards a week ago.
“Wellsboro is very fast and has a couple of the more explosive big play type athletes that you will find in the NTL,” remarked Smith. “They will make plays, no question about it. That’s what playmakers do. That’s what high risk offenses do. We have to be very physical with them. We have to have good pursuit angles and better team tackling this week. We have to limit their offensive touches by controlling the clock with our offense.”
The Hornets know hey need to do the things that make them successful on offense.
“I think we need to play to our strengths and not try to force things against their D,” Hildebrand said. “We need to read defense and make adjustments to put us in the best positions. Our offensive lines need to create angles and lanes for both running and passing lanes.”
Troy had some big plays last week but struggled to sustain drives until the fourth quarter. That will have to change this week.
“We will keep it simple offensively,” Smith said. “Mix it up enough that they must respect everything. We must be the more physical team to have success. We will be relying on our front to establish the line of scrimmage as usual.”
Wellsboro knows their defense had to work against the Troy line.
“It will be a team effort to take multiple guys to keep our guys fresh,” Hildebrand said. “We need to play low with good technique.”
It was a physical game against Bald Eagle, one that tested Troy’s iron man team.
“It’s always a difficult task playing two good teams back to back,” said Smith. “The kids get beat up a bit. Depth is always an issue. I believe In the end however, it pays dividends. I would rather the players learn about adversity early on in the season. It helps set the tone early. I think you get better faster as long as the team can stay healthy and keep a positive outlook. We are looking forward to another tough contest.”
For both teams it’s a bit test early in the year.
“I think it’s probably the best time because everybody is hopefully still healthy at this point in the season,” Hildebrand said. “The kids are excited and know how important this game is.”
SAYRE
AT TOWANDA, 7 P.M.
Things couldn’t have been more different for these two teams. The Redskins are coming off a big win over Bucktail, the Knights are looking to rebound after a tough loss to Canton.
“Like all teams we are working to get better at what we are doing,” said Towanda coach Craig Dawsey.
While Towanda lost the opener, Sayre knows it is going to be a tough test this week.
“We need to work on our tackling and being more physical at the point of attack,” Sayre coach Kevin Gorman said. “Towanda is always a physical football team and we have to match that. We have to make sure we know our reads and checks on both sides of the ball this week. Towanda does a lot of different things and we have to be ready for that.”
Sayre boasted a high powered offense against Bucktail as they won 67-6.
“I think Sayre gives you a variety of problems on offense like Canton did,” said Dawsey. “They want to throw the ball and balance that with a run game.”
For Sayre they know they have to keep working on that balance on offense.
“Offensively we have to keep opening holes for our backs and keep the pocket clean for Brayden (Horton) and Luke (Horton) to find open guys,” Gorman said. “On the outside we need to keep running our routes and catching the football. I think if we just keep playing to our ability we will be alright.”
Ultimately, Towanda will need to improve their play in the trenches, regardless of whether it’s on offense or defends.
“We have to be at our best on both sides of the ball to be a factor at the end of the game,” Dawsey remarked.
One bit thing for Sayre will be keeping Towanda quarterback Tanner Kunkle in check.
“Tanner is a very nice player,” Gorman said. “He is really elusive in the pocket and outside the pocket. We need to get hats to him because he always makes the first guy miss. If we aren’t running to the ball then he can make us pay, because if one guy misses a tackle he can go a long way.”
SOUTH
WILLIAMSPORT AT WYALUSING, 7 P.M.
The Rams’ record is the same right now as it was at this point last year, 1-0. That’s when the wheels began to fall off in 2018 — a big loss to South Williamsport.
They get the Mountaineers at home this time, though, and Wyalusing coach James Buchman knows what to expect.
“South Williamsport has a very nice power run game,” he remarked. “They are big, strong, physical kids that wanna run the ball. Obviously we must slow down that run game and force them into second and third and long situations. Thats the key to this game to me. Stop their run, we have a shot. If not, it will be a long night.”
Their win against Montrose taught them a lot, making some key in game changes to pull away. They hope to build upon that as they get ready for South.
“Some focus points are to start faster,” said Buchman. “We were so close on a lot of things in the first half which we hit on in the second half.”
The Mountaineers are coming off a 50-36 win over Montgomery so don’t be surprised if there is an offensive shootout.
“We aren’t really going to change too much with our offense,” said Buchman. “We can use our full playbook this week which will be a huge help. We gotta make these big boys run all over the field.”
NORTH
PENN-MANSFIELD AT ATHENS, 7 P.M.
Both teams will be looking to rebound after losses last week.
NPM coach Tom Dickinson saw some things his young team needed to work on to get ready for this week.
“Montoursville was a big, fast, physical team,” he said. “We have to get off the ball better and become more physical up front.”
They face a similar opponent in Athens.
“We need to be sound defensively and keep the speedy athletes in front of us,” said Dickinson. “We have to contain Damian Hudson and Shayne Reid.”
The Wildcats know that both teams can improve off week one.
“North Penn might have had as rough of week as we did last week with the opponent they played,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “Tough to get a real good feel for them on film with Montoursville. No doubt in my mind coach (Tom) Dickinson will get them ready to play and no doubt we will have our hands full.”
The Panthers did score 17 points last week and Dickinson is hoping to build on that.
“Offensively we need to take our time, make good reads and sustain our blocks,” he remarked. “We were in too much of a hurry last week on offense.”
Athens had some good things last week, but they also have mistakes they have to fix.
“At times we did things really well,” Young said. “We have to correct our mistakes, we have to eliminate turnovers and try and be better for our corners. Those little things offensively will kill you. When you have breakdowns defensively, we just have to be better for four quarters, we have to start better and we can’t commit turnovers.
“The bottom line is we are a young football team. We’ve got to be better Friday night then we were last Friday. These kids are working hard. The majority of everything last week are correctable things. The kids were prepared, they worked hard in practice. The real positive outlook is the mistakes and things that hurt us last week are correctable things, as long as we keep working, we are going to get better.”
Athens did show some big play ability last week with the play of Damian Hudson and new quarterback Mason Lister.
“I think Damian is right where we expected them to be,” Young said. “We have to make sure everyone is healthy as they can be Friday. Mason is only going to get better.”
COWANESQUE VALLEY
AT MUNCY, 7 P.M.
It was a tough loss for the Indians last week as they fell to Wellsboro.
“We are still in the process of learning and getting everything in order,” said Indians’ coach Mike Schmitt. “We are starting from scratch so versus Wellsboro we tried to play base defense most of the night and realized our technique is still in working progress, our angles to the ball are poor, but the want to on defense is there as we add to our front I think we will improve week to week. Offensively timing and same thing technique of details are still lacking and as coaches that is on us so we will make sure practice is detailed oriented.”
They will face NTL Division II opponent Muncy, who lost 35-6 last to Warrior Run.
Offensively, CV will focus on improvement as they get ready for the Indians.
“I feel we just have to be better at what we are doing, our blocking schemes were not executed very well last week due to first game and not enough reps, so we will continue to get the communication down so that pass pro and run schemes are in tact,” Schmitt explained. “QB footwork on passing and receivers blocking on the perimeter is also a focus this week.”
Defensive is also a work in progress for CV.
“Playing defense for us right now is about gap integrity and defensive linemen not running up field,” Schmitt said. “On flow our linebackers and safeties need to understand leverage tackling and running alley to the ball without over pursuing. All these things we are working on this week and film study has been a big help also.”
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
MONTGOMERY AT CANTON, 1 P.M.
The Warriors will continue their tradition of Saturday afternoon football as they welcome the Red Raiders.
They are coming off a big win over Towanda but staying focused on Montgomery will be key.
“We need to focus one week at a time and have the team prepared for Montgomery this week so they play confident and fast,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said.
The Red Raiders lost to South Williamsport 50-36 last week.
“They have a young and scrappy team,” Sechrist said. “We need to be ready to go and start fast.”
While they looked good last week against the Black Knights there were a few areas Sechrist saw for improvement.
“We want to improve each week by getting in better shape and cutting down on the mental errors,” he remarked.
