SHIPPENSBURG — For Troy’s Dustin Hagin, the day ended standing on the podium with a fifth-place medal in the 110 hurdles.
As impressive as that may be, the future might be even brighter for the Trojans junior.
Hagin finished fifth in the finals in 15.46. While he was happy with the finish, he had even higher goals, as he entered shooting for a top three finish.
“It feels really good, really good,” Hagin said. “It’s not necessarily what I wanted, but I’ll take it. It’s still a great accomplishment.”
In the prelims it looked like Hagin would win his heat, but he clipped a hurdle and finished for second in the heat in 15.35, Trinity’s Danny Britten finished in 15.33.
“I was pulling through, I hit it with my knee pretty hard and it threw me off balance,” Hagin said. “But, I managed to pull it through and make it to the finish line and get a medal.”
Finishing second in the heat had Hagin more toward the outside in the final.
“(I wanted to) keep up with the middle, especially Jake (Southern Columbia’s champion Jake Rose), don’t let them get a lot of distance. I know it definitely wasn’t my best race, I’ve had, but it was a good season.”
For Hagin, there is more work he wants to do by next year.
“Generating more speed,” he said. “That’s been my problem, I haven’t necessarily had technical problems.”
And, the goal next year is top three, maybe top two for the Trojans star.
It was a two-event day for Athens senior Asher Ellis.
The Wildcats standout, who won gold at districts in both the javelin and discus, finished 16th in the javelin with a top throw of 155-feet, 9-inches during the morning session.
Right after the javelin ended the Athens senior took 15th in the discus with a top throw of 138-feet, 2-inches.
“He threw well today,” Athens coach Scott Riley said. “For being his first time there, it’s a different environment.”
It was a challenging season for athletes like Ellis as he only had dual meets to prepare for a meet like this.
“Not having invites this season really put a lot of kids at a disadvantage,” Riley said. “But, he had a great season that really had a huge impact for the team and he should be proud of all that he accomplished.”
The morning started out with Noah Shedden of NP-Mansfield earning a 16th place finish in the 3200 with a time of 10:05.99.
For Shedden, just being at states is special. He finished third at districts, but moved on to states when the runner-up scratched to focus on another event.
“I was really excited I got the opportunity,” Shedden said.
For the junior it was a strong race in the state meet.
“I can’t complain, I did pretty good, I was hoping to break 10, but it is what it is. I have a target for next year now.”
The NP-Mansfield standout knows there is work to be done.
“A lot of speed workouts, and endurance runs,” he said.
A pair of Williamson runners at different points in their careers each ran on Friday.
Senior Seth Neal wrapped up his career with a 22nd place finish in the 800 in 2:10.17, while freshman Owen Cummings was 20th in the 1600 in 4:35.59.
“It felt great, it’s what I’ve been working toward all season,” Cummings said of running at states.
The only freshman in the field ran a strong race.
At districts he passed South Williamsport’s Port Hablar with a lap to go, but wasn’t able to hold on and finished as the district runner-up.
This time he ran with Hablar again, but passed him later, finishing two spots better than the South Williamsport senior.
“It felt good to be able to beat Port after last week,” Cummings said. “I was able to hang right behind him like before, but I waited a little bit before I passed him.”
Being the lone freshman in the race gives Cummings confidence for next year.
“I think it’s great, I’m going to try and improve next year,” he said.
The Wellsboro 4x100 relay of Dillon Boyce, Jack Poirier, Samuel Rudy and Joseph Grab finished fifth in their heat, and 19th overall in 45.76.
“It was great, it was the first time (at states) for all of us,” Grab said. “It was great to go against more competition.”
While it wasn’t a flawless run, the Hornets were happy to be at states.
“Last two handoffs didn’t go as planned, we could have run better,” Grab said. “I’m just proud of these guys for getting the baton around, they have 2-3 years left.”
Rudy and Poirier are sophomores and Boyce is a freshman.
“Very exciting, and nervous,” Boyce said of the experience. “I’m a freshman, I didn’t think we’d get this far, but to get this far as a team was really fun this year, even though all the Covid stuff. We still tried our hardest and did well.”
For Grab this wraps up his Wellsboro career, in a track and field season, he didn’t think he’d even have after playing basketball this winter in prep school, and then becoming eligible again to run with the Hornets.
“I didn’t even think I’d be back at Wellsboro,” he said. “To come back and run at states with this group of guys is great.”
With three of the four runners returning, the future looks bright for Wellsboro.
“I see myself improving and Jack and Sam they are coming back next year, I see them improving as well,” Boyce said. “So, I see we might come back to states next year if we get another person on the team and if they are fast.”
Wyalusing grad Grayden Cobb made a trip to states in his first year doing track and field. He qualified after a runner-up finish in the high jump at districts. On Friday he didn’t hit the opening height in the event, as the weather started to get worse as the day went on.
It was an absolutely dominant day for District 4, as Southern Columbia dominated their way to the title.
Southern scored 62 points, 36 more than runner-up Scranton Prep. Loyalsock had 22 points, good for sixth place, just four points back from the runner-up team.
Southern Columbia won the 100 with Braeden Wisloski in 10.81 and he was second in the 200 in 22.16.
Gavin Garcia was third in the 400 in 50.27 and in the 110 hurdles Rose won in 14.10 and he made it a 2-for-2 day winning the 300 hurdles in 39.22.
Garcia, Rose, Wisloski and Jake Davis won the 400 relay in 42.59 and Southern took second in the 1600 relay in 3:27.83.
Idris Ali of Loyaslcok won the triple jump at 45-feet, 2 1/4-inches and he took third in the long jump at 21-feet, 9-inches. Ali didn’t take up the triple jump until the beginning of May. He was a state champion in basketball this year as well, earning state player of the year honors.
