WILLIAMSPORT — Everything that could go wrong, went wrong for Troy’s Dustin Hagin.
There was a stumble at the start. He clipped a few hurdles during the race, and after the race he was told he ran a 16.1 in the 110 hurdles, which would have ended his season.
As it turns out, the original time he was told was wrong.
The race wasn’t perfect, but in the end, Hagin was fast enough to still get himself to states, as he finished third in the event, but hit the state time of 15.44, just .01 behind the runner-up Ben Robinson of Montgomery. Jake Rose of Southern Columbia ran a 14.10 and broke the district record this weekend.
“It was a little nervewracking,” Hagin said. “Especially with probably the worst race I’ve had all season. I stumbled at the beginning and hit a couple hurdles, but still managed to pull through.”
Right at the start there was a miscue that got Hagin off to a slower start.
“I didn’t pick my driving leg up high enough so I caught my spikes in the track in the middle of my bound.”
After the stumble, the Troy standout worked to make up ground.
“I was just trying to push myself as far as I could to get there,” Hagin.
After not running a perfect race, and still getting to states, Hagin has even more confidence for states.
“Going into states, if I can hit the race I want to, I can do well,” Hagin said.
He learned on Saturday he can recover after a slow start, but he doesn’t want to try doing that again.
“Absolutely (he has confidence he can recover), but going into states I don’t want to have to rely on making up that much ground,” Hagin said.
A pair of Williamson runners will be making the trip to states, one a veteran, the other a freshman.
In the 800 meters Seth Neal sat in fourth place with 120 to go. At the finish he was second in 2:02.84 to earn a spot in states.
“At like the 120,” Neal said of when he made his move. “I knew around the 200 I have to go.”
For Neal getting past the third place runner came quick, moving into second was much tougher.
But, what Neal did was not only passed the runner, but then was able to cut back inside and get in front of him, instead of running side-by-side.
“It helped just kind of getting in front of him a little bit,” Neal said.
It was a warm day Saturday, but after a hot NTL Coaches Invitational last week, Neal knew he was ready.
“It was like that at NTLs, so I took what I knew from there and applied it here,” Neal said.
A few races before Neal made states, Owen Cummings qualified with a second-place finish in the 1600 in 4:34.25.
Cummings, who is just a freshman, will be making states after his first trip to districts.
“It feels great,” Cummings said. “I’m going to keep working hard and try and improve myself before states. I am really excited for what’s to come. It will be a new experience and I’ll be ready for it.”
Cummings felt like Saturday could be a good day.”I felt because there was good competition here, and a good track, I could perform,” he said.
Most of the race Cummings sat right with Port Hablar of South.
“I was trying to hang with him as a pacer, so I could keep my pace through that third lap,” Cummings said.
In the third lap Cummings passed Hablar, and took the lead, but Hablar reclaimed the lead and won the race.
“I tried to pass him, but . . .,” Cummings said.
In the end, Cummings just raced hard to hold off any challenges behind him.
“I was just trying to finish strong with a sprint,” he said.
Neal is happy to have one of his teammates going to states with him.
“I love him, he’s such a great freshman, he’s such a good competitor,” Neal said. “It’s crazy, we haven’t had boys go to states in a very long time.”
The last Williamson boys to make states were in 2015.
On a day when Southern Columbia ran a 42.51 to break the District 4 record in the 4x100 relay, a record that was held by Wellsboro. It was only fitting that this year’s Wellsboro team pulled a stunner and qualified for states in the event.
The Hornets finished second in 44.69 to earn a trip to states.
“Honestly, we came into today not expecting to make it, I am so excited to go to states,” Jack Poirier said.
For the Hornets, it’s a very young team that will be headed to states.
“It’s crazy, we have two sophomores, a freshman, and only one senior on our team, very excited,” Samuel Rudy said.
For the Hornets getting to states just wasn’t something they were really expecting on Saturday.
“I was so nervous, I didn’t think we’d even come close, maybe close, but states, geez,” Dillon Boyce said.
The race took a turn when Bloomsburg fell out of the race, and the Hornets took full advantage.
“I saw we need to run harder, we can take second if we execute well,” Rudy said.
And, having a team running the fastest time in the state in front of them just pushed Wellsboro faster.
“100%,” Poirier said. “They have like the best time in the state right now, they set a new district record, having them in front of us is great motivation.”
As the anchor, Joseph Grab took off and finished off the race to get to Shippensburg.
“I always do better when there are fast runners, I pick up my game so I can try and stay with them,” Grab said of going faster with the competition.
After missing out on states in the open 100, Grab was ready to do anything he could in the relay.
I knew the 100 didn’t go as well as I wanted, so I focused on my other two events and was trying to go there and this is a great opportunity to go with these guys,” Grab said.
The way the team ran was speciall.
“I’m so excited to be back,” Grab said. “We worked hard all year, they are running just as good as upperclassmen, I’m so proud of them and am excited to go to states.”
Before the season, Grab wasn’t 100% sure he’d even be running for Wellsboro after playing basketball at a prep school. When he was eligible to compete, he was ready to go, and now he’s ready to have another week with his teammates.
“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to run track with the transfer rule, when they gave me the opportunity, I jumped at it,” Grab said. “Any opportunity I get to wear the Wellsboro uniform as long as I can I jump at that and am thankful for the opportunity.”
After not expecting to be going to states, it’s even more special to qualify.
“It’s very exhilarating to go to states when you were not expecting to,” Rudy said.
Another runner who didn’t expect to go to states, but is now making the trip, is Noah Shedden of NPM.
He finished third in the 3200 in 10:10.85, but after Hughesville’s Hunter Foust scratched from the state meet to focus on the 4x800 relay, Shedden will make the trip to Shippensburg.
“This will be a great opportunity from a competition perspective and a tremendous learning experience,” NPM coach James Farrer said. “Noah has worked very hard while being humble and coachable. Running at the state meet will go a long way to fill in the gap of lost competitive opportunities caused by losing the 2020 track season, not having any invitationals this past fall and spring, and not getting a chance to compete in the cross country post-season. He has been ready to run fast all spring and really stepped up when it counted this morning. We talked during the week about how the race might unfold and how unexpected things can happen. When he finished the race, my first thoughts were how this sets things up for next spring. Nothing prepares you for the big stage of the state meet like competing in a state championship race. Hopefully, Friday’s race will prepare him for a great senior season and provide added motivation to keep working.”
A number of other runners from the NTL missed states, but had strong runs.
Carrie Claypool finished her career with a fifth-place finish in the 3200 in 12:12.09.
“I’m pretty happy about it,” she said.
Claypool stayed with the pack for much of the race.
“I kind of didn’t want to start too fast,” she said. “I tried to stay behind somebody the first few laps and it felt pretty good, it’s my last two mile for high school, so go for it.”
And, that’s what Claypool did, she want strong at the end passing runners.
“It feels pretty good, it tells me I did what I wanted to do,” she said. “I was like it’s my last race, I want to medal really bad, and I knew if I got past those two girls I was going to medal. It feels really, really good, it’s what I wanted to do and I did it.”
After injuries in her career, and just missing states in cross country, getting a medal on Saturday was special.
“I was thinking about cross country and how I finished outside of states and I kind of did what I should have done in cross country (passed runners at the finish),” Claypool said.
Wyalusing was eighth in the 400 relay in 53.68 and Porschia Bennett of Towanda was seventh in the 400 in 1:01.74.
Olivia Haley of Wyalusing was eighth in the 200 in 27.10. Towanda finished seventh in the 1600 relay in 4:20.92.
Athens’ Emma Bronson was fourth in the AAA 1600 in 5:28.89 and she finished fifth in the 800 in 2:30.78.
Athens’ Connor Dahl was sixth in the 3200 in 10:21.62 and teammate Matt Gorsline was a spot back in 10:24.02.
Grab was sixth in the 100 in 11.39 and Kashawn Cameron of Wyalusing was seventh in 11.49.
Athens’ Kyle Anthony took fourth in the 1600 in 4:36.93 and Shedden was seventh in 4:46.45.
Wyalusing took fourth in the 400 relay in 45.41 and Athens was eighth in 46.92.
Ride Spencer of Troy was fourth in the 400 in 51.82 and Duncan Kerr of Williamson finished fourth in the 300 hurdles in 42.22 followed by Hagin in 42.60 and Rudy was seventh in 43.81.
Cameron was fourth in the 200 in 23.03 and Grab was fifth in 23.16 followed by Spencer (23.38) and Poirier (23.51).
Justin Hiduk of Wyalusing was sixth in the 800 in 2:06.04 and Anthony was seventh in 2:06.07.
Athens was seventh in the 4x400 relay in 3:41.91.
