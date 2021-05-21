Williamsport — The way that Troy’s Dustin Hagin ran on Thursday, he looked like a runner ready to make it to states.
If he runs the same way on Saturday that’s exactly what he’ll do.
Dustin Hagin ran a 15.22 in the semifinals of the 110 hurdles on Thursday.
The time is well below the state time of 15.5 and it has Hagin in second place heading into the finals. If Hagin finishes second, or duplicates Thursday’s time, in the final he’ll be headed to Shippensburg. Jake Rose of Southern Columbia ran a 14.09 to break the meet record and earn the top seed in the final.
Two NTL runners are in the finals for the boys’ 100 meters as Wellsboro’s Joseph Grab is the sixth seed in the final at 11.33 and Kashawn Cameron of Wyalusing is the seventh seed at 11.36. Both are close to the state time of 11.3 and have a chance to qualify for states on Saturday.
Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wisloski is the top seed in the race after running a 10.81 in the semifinals.
The Athens Wildcats finished fourth in the 3200 relay with a team of Justin Lynch, Matt Gorsline, Connor Dahl and Kyle Anthony. The team ran a time of 8:32.70. Hughesville won the race in 8:09.85 to make states and South Williamsport earned the second spot in states with an 8:21.63.
For the girls NEB’s Paige Howell was a fifth-place finisher in the discus. Howell had a top throw of 99-feet, 9-inches. Madison Downs of Lewisburg won at 118-feet, 11-inches.
In the long jump Charly Slusser of Williamson was fifth at 16-feet, 2 1/2-inches and Towanda’s Porschia Bennett was eighth at 15-feet, 10 3/4-inches. While neither made states, they both have a chance Saturday as Bennet tis the top seed and Slusser the second seed in the high jump.
Athens’ Mya Thompson was sixth in the triple jump at 31-feet, 6-inches in AAA girls on Thursday.
