SHAMOKIN — Olivia Haley cruised to a win in the 400 meters on Thursday to lead the Wyalusing track and field team at the Purple & White Invitational in Shamokin.
Haley finished the 400 in under a minute with a time of 59.96 seconds. She was exactly one second ahead of the second-place finisher, Elli Ronk of Shikellamy.
The Wyalusing standout would also finish second in the 200 meters in 27.32 and was fourth in the 100 with a time of 13.24.
Wyalusing’s 4x800 relay team of Kira Allen, Kayla Beebe, Laina Beebe and Savanna Gromley came home in 12:25.89, which was good enough for fourth place.
The Rams got a fifth-place finish in the 4x100 relay from the team of Kassandra Kerin, Hannah Ely, Mia Wilcox and Haley. They finished the event with a time of 54.33 seconds.
Kayla Beebe finished sixth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12:56.14.
Taylor Spencer finished sixth in the pole vault with a top height of 6 feet, 9 1/4 inches.
The Rams also got a sixth-place finish from Ely in the long jump where she finished with a top distance of 14-6.
Emilee Otis was eighth in the triple jump with a hop, skip and jump of 27-8 1/2.
For the Wyalusing boys, Ethan Lewis took fifth in the high jump with a top height of 5-7. He was also sixth in the triple jump with a 37-8.
Trennan Tewksbury finished sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:46.51.
The Rams’ team of Jake Caplan, Clayton Petlock, Brody Fuhrey and Landen Kaufmann finished sixth in the 4x800 relay. The group finished with a time of 9:45.27.
Joey Gonsauls finished in sixth place in the long jump after finishing with a top distance of 18-7 1/2.
Ayden Hunsinger tied for seventh in the pole vault with a 9-3.
