Haley scores 50th goal, Wyalusing tops NP-M

Wyalusing’s Chloe Kelly looks to pass during the Lady Rams’ win over NP-Mansfield on Saturday.

 Review Photo/Nick Coyle

WYALUSING – The Wyalusing Lady Rams received a five-goal performance from Olivia Haley that included her 50th career goal in a 6-0 route against the NP-Mansfield Lady Panthers on Saturday.

The Lady Rams would go up 2-0 in the first half on goals by Haley and Chloe Kelly before blowing the game open in the second half.