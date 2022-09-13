Haley scores 50th goal, Wyalusing tops NP-M

WYALUSING – The Wyalusing Lady Rams received a five-goal performance from Olivia Haley that included her 50th career goal in a 6-0 route against the NP-Mansfield Lady Panthers on Saturday.
The Lady Rams would go up 2-0 in the first half on goals by Haley and Chloe Kelly before blowing the game open in the second half.
They would notch four total goals in the second half, three by Haley and one by Layla Botts, to push the score to 6-0 with Haley notching her 50th on the last score for Wyalusing one the day around the 10-minute mark.
Botts would finish her day with one goal and three assists while Haley finished with an incredible five goals and one assist on the day.
The Lady Rams are back in action on Tuesday, Sept. 13 when they travel to Troy at 4:30 p.m.
WELLSBORO – The Troy Lady Trojans picked up a 3-0 road win over Wellsboro on Saturday.
Addison Parker would get the first goal to go for Troy on the day and notched the only first-half goal for either team at the 16:36 mark.
In the second half, Sadie Renzo would push the lead to 2-0 at the 22-minute mark on an assist by Camille McRoberts.
Just a few minutes later, Parker would notch her second goal of the day and push the score to its final mark of 3-0.
Troy outshot Wellsboro 30-2 on goal and 13-3 on corner kicks in the win.
