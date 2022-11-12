Wyalusing junior Olivia Haley has put together a monumental year for the Lady Rams soccer team in 2022.
NTL MVP, All-State, 50-goal club, school record goal-scorer, first-ever District IV Playoff win, you name it — and Olivia has accomplished it during this past season.
“It’s certainly a big testament to our team and where our programs are heading,” Wyalusing Head Coach Gary Haley said. “One player doesn’t get that honor without having a good supporting cast around them. I think it’s a really big accomplishment for the entire program and that Olivia was given that honor.”
Olivia has been a fierce competitor in 2022, leading her team to a 13-6-1 record and their program’s first-ever District IV playoff win.
They would top Northeast Bradford in the first round 1-0, with Olivia scoring the game-deciding goal, and the junior standout pointed to it as her most memorable moment in a season filled to the brim with special moments for the group of girls in Wyalusing.
“My most memorable moment was winning our first district game against Northeast,” Olivia said. “It was a nail-biter and everyone was holding their breath the whole time. Being able to pull off that win was the best highlight of my season.”
She put up impressive stats during the year — posting 33 goals, reaching the 50-goal mark, and setting the new school record of 67 career goals as a junior.
It was a story-book year for the Lady Rams and Olivia Haley in 2022, and the list of accomplishments was capped off by all of the individual awards and recognitions coming after it came to a close.
“I had a goal of getting 50 goals and being able to get that and break the school record feels really great,” Olivia said. “Layla Botts scored 50 goals, which is also great, and our biggest goal for the team was to win a district playoff game. To be able to do that for the first time in history just really topped it all off.”
But when she heard the news of her being named All-State and League MVP — it came as a shock.
“I was really shocked,” Olivia said. “I mean, there’s a lot of talented players in our league, so it’s truly an honor to be named MVP and All-State. It feels great.”
The accolades were more than deserved for the young standout, as she is a player who has dedicated herself to the game and improvement all while keeping the team mentality to translate her success into winning.
“We had a lot of great accomplishments this year, and it happens in baby steps, nothing happens overnight,” Coach Haley said. “We’re really happy with where the program is heading, we’re not where we want to be, but that gives us something to keep working on.”
For Olivia, she has been the embodiment of the program and her willingness to put in the extra work to continue to improve.
After her season ended in the District IV Class AA Playoffs against defending state champs Southern Columbia — she was already working to get better.
Olivia went out of her way to watch Southern Columbia play Montrose in the title game and has already found herself in the fitness center readying for next season — and she is completely focused on improving not only physically, but mentally as well.
“Watching them was definitely different,” Olivia said of watching how the defending state champions played. “Seeing how they pass, and how they move without the ball, and their ball skills are things that I could pick up on and learn.”
Though the season played out extremely well for the Lady Rams in 2022, Olivia is focused on getting better than ever before and has some massive goals for not only her future as a player, but for the program as a whole.
She sits just 33 goals from 100 in her career, and the number is one that the scoring dynamo believes she can accomplish in her senior season.
“I scored 33 goals this year, and 33 puts me at exactly 100,” Olivia said. “It’ll be a tough accomplishment, but it’s definitely my goal for next season.”
As a team, the goals are much bigger.
Now that the Lady Rams have tasted success in postseason play, they will look to take the next step, something very possible for a team headed by an All-State, League-MVP caliber player like Olivia Haley.
“We got our playoff win which is a big deal,” Coach Gary Haley said. “When we look at the league, it has a lot of good girls in it, and our league is going to continue to be tough for us to beat as far as our program goes … We would love to be able to, at some point, win a league championship.”
With some lofty goals for herself and some large team goals for the 2023 season, expect to see Haley not only duplicate her impressive year but build on it even further.
“It’s definitely going to put a lot of pressure on me next year,” Olivia said. “So I just have to get better, go to the gym and watch other girls play soccer. Watching really good teams and seeing how they play and improving on what I can. Ball handling skills, shooting, and all of that stuff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.