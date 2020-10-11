TOWANDA — Olivia Haley scored a goal in the second overtime to help Wyalusing to the win on Saturday.
Haley netted the game winner at 7:16 of the second overtime to break a scoreless game.
Wyalusing had 27 shots and three corner kicks, while Towanda had 21 shots and four corner kicks in the game.
Erin Barrett had 21 saves for Towanda and Paige O’Conner had 15 saves for the Rams.
Wellsboro 9, NP-Mansfield 0
Kerrah Clymer had a huge offensive showing with seven goals to lead Wellsboro to the win.
Clymer and Cara Tennnis had two assists each and Madelyn Rudy and Abernathy added assists.
Wellsboro had 20 shots and six corner kicks and Lilly Abadi had one save.
NP-Mansfield had one shots and two corner kicks and Tierney Patterson had 12 saves.
NEB 12, Sayre 0
Kayleigh Thoman had five goals and two assists in the win, while Keirra Thoman had a hat trick.
Melanie Shumway and Kelsie Cowles each had a pair of goals, Cowles added two assists and Shumway had an assist.
Alena Beebe had two assists in the game.
NEB had 50 shots and five corner kicks in the game and Sayre had six shots and no corner kicks.
Dayla Foux had 38 saves for Sayre and Ciana Frisbie had three saves for NEB.
