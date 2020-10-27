As the NTL golf season wrapped up, awards were handed out.
For league standings NP-Mansfield won at 41-0, followed by Wellsboro at 32-9. CV was 23-18 and Sayre was 19-22 while Athens was 10-31. Towanda is 8-28 and Wyalusing is 8-33 on the year.
NP-Mansfield claimed the team title with an unbeaten season.
Garrett Chapman of Towanda earned the most improved player award and Kannon VanDuzer earned the Scott Taylor Memorial Sportsmanship Award.
Andrew Merriman of Wellsboro was the rookie of the year.
The league MVP, with the lowest scoring average, was Brock Hamblin of Wellsboro.
Hamblin was on the first team with CV’s Joel Heck, Andrew Green of NP-Mansfield, VanDuzer of Sayre, Ethan Weiskopff and Reece White of NP-Mansfield.
The second team all-stars are Curtis Craig & Alex Stein of NP-Mansfield and Chapman of Towanda along with Dylan Seck of Sayre and Skylar Smith of CV.
