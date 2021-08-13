MANSFIELD – Reigning Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Coach of the Year Brittany Hansrote announced the addition of eight athletes to the Mansfield University field hockey program.
The class, made up of one goalie, three forwards, two midfielders and three defenders, features seven freshmen and a transfer athlete from Pennsylvania and New York.
“We are looking forward to welcoming the freshmen class to campus this weekend,” Hansrote said. “They are going to be a nice complement to our returning squad. With a larger roster this year, they will add much needed depth to our team. We have some key strong returners who will be instrumental in aiding their transition to meet our core values, goals, and expectations as a program. We are excited to finally get started and be back together again.”
The Mounties, who had their 2020 season cancelled due to COVID-19, return nine veterans and 11 rookies from last season’s recruiting class.
In 2019, the Mountaineers finished 12-7 overall with a 6-4 PSAC record, marking the programs most wins in over a decade and a berth in the Conference Championship tournament.
Mansfield is set to open the season on Sept. 4 and 5 when they host the Dr. Art DeGenaro Field Hockey Classic at Karl Van Norman Field. The Classic features – Kutztown, Southern Connecticut, St. Michaels College and the Mounties. Mansfield takes on St. Michael’s at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 before closing the weekend by hosting Southern Connecticut at 2 p.m. on Sept. 6.
2021 Field Hockey Recruiting Class (Name, Position, Height, Hometown, High School)
#1 Cheyanne Downin, G, 5-3, Newport, Pa. / Newport
Letterwinner as a goalie on the Newport field hockey team ... named MVP of region 5 for JPOL (2018) ... plans to study biology ... daughter of Stacy Downin.
#9 Hunter Pennington, D, 5-3, Douglassville, Pa. / Daniel Boone
Letterwinner as a defender on the Daniel Boone Area field hockey team ... plans to study education ... daughter of Jerry and Shannon Pennington.
#10 Lauren Grello, D, 5-2, Norristown, Pa. / Lansdale Catholic
Letterwinner as a defender on the Lansdale Catholic field hockey team ... 2nd-Team All-Catholic as a junior (2019-20) ... plans to study nursing ... daughter of Peter and Charlene Grello.
#16 Grace Fraunfelter, F, 5-3, Bangor, Pa. / Bangor
Letterwinner as a forward/midfielder on the Bangor Area field hockey team ... 1st and 2nd honor roll throughout high school ... Colonial League Champions (2018), 3rd place (2019-2020) ... District XI Champions (2018-2019), 3rd place (2020) ... State Playoff’s Quarterfinals (2018), first round (2019) ... plans to study biology/pre-vet ... daughter of Dr. Eric and Stephanie Fraunfelter.
#18 Kaia Stets, M, 5-0, Plains, Pa. / James M. Coughlin
Letterwinner as a midfielder on the James M. Coughlin field hockey team ... member of the National Honor Society ... recipient of the Crusader Medallion of Excellence Award ... member of the Youth Salute from the National Council of Youth Leadership ... four-year letter recipient ... four-year Varsity starter ... Team Captain in her senior year ... District 3A Championship team (2019) ... major is undecided ... daughter of Joseph and Linda Stets.
#19 Emily Santillana, F, 5-3, East Stroudsburg, Pa. / East Stroudsburg
Letterwinner as a forward of the East Stroudsburg field hockey team ... DECA member ... Senior Softball Pennsylvania State Champion (2017) ... plans to study biology ... daughter of Julio and Taina Santillana.
#27 Morgan Berndt, F, 5-9, Clarence, N.Y. / Clarence Central
Transfer from Converse University where she was a member of the field hockey and softball team ... scored 13 points, totaling six goals and an assist in 1334 minutes in two seasons with the field hockey team ... hit .190 (4-for-21) with four runs, RBI and a double as a sophomore on the softball team.
Letterwinner as a forward on the Clarence Central field hockey team ... majoring in biology with a minor in Spanish and environmental studies ... also was a member of the National Honors Society, SADD, Student Council, and the Symphonic Orchestra ... daughter of Tim and Jennifer Berndt.
#28 Mackenzie Warner, F, 5-3, Palmyra, Pa. / Palmyra
Letterwinner as a forward on the Palmyra field hockey team ... plan is to study secondary education ... daughter of Garth and Michelle Warner.
