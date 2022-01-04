Just like the offensive line in football rarely gets enough credit when a running back or quarterback has a big game, setters in volleyball oftentimes don’t get the recognition they deserve.
Wyalusing’s Emilee Otis put together such an impressive season, it was impossible for people to ignore — and she was recently named to the 2021 PVCAA AA All State team.
“Setters are some of the most underappreciated players when it comes to postseason recognition. They are not truly an offensive player and they are not truly a defensive player so where do they fall?” Wyalusing head coach Jennifer Newton said, discussing the setter position.
Otis’ relationship with Newton can be traced back to when she joined Newton’s volleyball club at age 10. Otis always gravitated towards being a setter but Newton remarked that what set her apart is her ability to be a hitter and a well-rounded player.
Newton coached Otis along with most of the other current Wyalusing volleyball players since 7th grade. The group saw a culmination of their hard work and dedication come to fruition in 2021.
Wyalusing defied all the odds ending North Penn-Liberty’s six season undefeated streak over District 4 opponents as the Rams tooks down NP-L in the District 4 Class AA Championship to win its first title since 2014.
“I really think the biggest key to our success this year is we have a group of girls that are all individually talented, but also they are willing to self sacrifice for each other,” Newton said. “Just to have known these kids my whole life and to be able to have coached them since the seventh grade makes it even more special for the recognition that they’re receiving.”
Otis played a pivotal role in Wyalysing’s success, recording 27 assists, two kills, and one ace in the championship game.
“I love my team so much,” Otis said. “I think everyone really focused in on their spots and we all were able to come together as a team. We’ve played together since we were 10 years old, so we finally all improved on our skill together and it was so easy to come together as a team.”
The setter in volleyball is equivalent to a quarterback in football or a point guard in basketball. In order to excel at these positions you have to be fast in your decision making and at the same time grapple with the responsibility of effectively orchestrating a strong attack.
The setter touches the ball on almost every possession and it is up to them to maker their hitters look good.
Otis displayed those qualities in 2021, finishing the season with 384 assists while only committing 15 errors.
This past summer, Wyalusing volleyball Class of 2018’s Karlye Huffman attended a practice to help Otis develop as a setter. Huffman was Wyalusing’s setter before Otis and the two have developed a mentoring relationship.
“I’ve always looked up to Karlye as a setter and I always look forward to when she comes in and helps me,” Otis said. “I think just having one-on-one setter time helped me so much and I could tell that even from just one practice with her it made a huge difference.”
Huffman and Newton emphasized working on the speed of Otis’ release and getting to the setter position quicker this season.
“We did a lot a lot more on offense this year and a drill called calibrating the offense which is just consistently setting a hitter and it took us took us a good four-to-five weeks to really find that find that connection with Emilee as the setter and then we noticed with her setting that we were getting more kills out of that,” Newton said. “So a lot of a lot of work this season has been offensively and she did a great job working on her setting.”
Otis can feel the progress in her game and is proud to be recognized for her hard work.
“It means a lot to me knowing that the work and dedication to the sport has finally paid off,” Otis said. “I think this year my setting has improved tremendously. Being able to set up my hitters good and before I would just kind of get the ball up anywhere, but I think this year I really focused in on placing the ball exactly where my hitters could get the best and I think that has helped improve everything else.”
Wyalusing’s core starters are returning for another run in 2022 and Otis is ready to step into more of a leadership role.
“I’m excited to lead the team, and I think I’ll improve more upon this year and I’m ready to become the team leader and really step forward and take that spot,” Otis said.
Newton does not want to jump to any conclusions and predict another run akin to the magic found in 2021, but she knows that she has a special group of girls.
“Hopefully we put in the same work in the offseason and have the same level of commitment and we’ll come out once again to a very competitive NTL,” Newton said. “It’s a very strong group of juniors across the NTL that will be seniors next year and we’ll just kind of see what happens and sometimes it’s better to expect the unexpected.”
