WELLSBORO — Wellsboro running back Aidan Hauser continued his torrid pace in historic fashion Friday night at the Wellsboro Community Athletic Complex, going for 237 yards to break the Hornet all-time rushing record of 3448, set in 2017 by Quinn Henry. With 2:06 remaining in the third quarter, Hauser took the handoff, made a Towanda Black Knight miss, and took it into the end zone for yard 3449 en route to a 54-12 Wellsboro win. Wellsboro improves to 3-1. Towanda falls to 0-4.
“Four years ago I never would have expected this,” said Hauser on his accomplishment. Wellsboro has a history of great running backs including Jason Kennedy, Earl Brooks II, and single-season 2000 yard rusher Derek Harsch, but it’s Hauser that stands above them all.
Wellsboro’s offensive line of Carson Davis, Tyler Hancock, Danny Timmons, Andrew Larson, and Keegan as well as H-Back Alex Burrell cleared the way not just for Hauser but the entire rushing attack as Wellsboro wracked up over 400 yards of rushing. “They’re a hard-working, selfless group that has put in the work and is more than happy to grind it out. They’re always hungry” remarked Wellsboro offensive coordinator John Johnston. The holes were there all night as Wellsboro consistently tested the middle of the Towanda defense and found positive yardage all night. Seven Wellsboro runners had positive yardage on the night.
It was a slow first quarter for both teams as the only points of the quarter was a Zach Singer 25 yard field goal. Things heated up in the second quarter as both teams got the ground game going, but not until sophomore linebacker Darryn Callahan took an interception 88 yards back for a touchdown to make it 9-0 in the first minute of the second quarter. Hauser followed it up with a 34 yard touchdown carry a few minutes later and after Isaac Keane ran it in it was 17-0 Wellsboro. Towanda would mount an impressive drive, going the length of the field quickly and their star, Tanner Kunkle would run for eight of his 151 yards on the night to give Towanda their first score of the game. Wellsboro would answer with a crucial drive though, this time finding the end zone through the air as Isaac Keane found Logan Henry up the seam from 12 yards out to make it 24-6 at half.
The third quarter was action-packed as Wellsboro took the second-half kickoff and drove down the field with the drive capped off by a Hauser 39 yard run to make it 31-6. Towanda would answer as Kunkle hooked up with Mason Johnson from seven yards out to get within 31-12, but that’s as close as the Black Knights would get. Hauser would go in for the record breaking run to make it 38-12 to end the quarter.
Wellsboro tacked on three scores in the fourth quarter. Isaac Keane took one in from seven yards out. Connor Adams scored from four yards out and Jack Poirier kicked a 29 yard field goal to cap the scoring.
Hauser, who still has six scholastic games plus possible playoff games to go, has 3,502 yards on just 403 carries.
