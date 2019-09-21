Aidan Hauser went over 1,000 yards rushing on the season as Wellsboro beat Hughesville 48-14 on Friday night.
Hauser had 166 yards on 15 carries and he scored three rushing touchdowns. He also threw for a touchdown and returned a punt for a score.
Through five games he has 1,038 yards and 17 scores, giving him 48 career touchdowns. The school rushing record for a season is Derek Harsch with 2,064 in 2001.
Hauser started things at 6:39 of the first quarter on a four-yard run and Zach Singer made the extra point.
With 11 seconds left in the quarter Mikey Dylina scored on a 22-yard run for Hughesville and Justus Leighow hit the extra point to tie the game.
With 4:43 left in the half Hauser had an 82-yard punt return for a score and Singer hit the kick. Logan Henry caught a 10-yard pass from Hauser with 3:33 left in the half and Singer made the kick to make it 21-7.
Hauser had a one-yard score with 54 seconds left in the half and the kick failed.
In the third quarter at 9:01 Alex Burrell had a one-yard run and Singer hit the kick and then Hauser scored with 54 seconds left in the quarter on a two-yard run and Jack Poirier hit the kick.
Hughesville got an 8-yard run from Colton Yocum with 2:50 left in the game and Leighow hit the kick and with 14 seconds left in the game Nick Smith had a 62-yard touchdown run and Poirier hit the kick to cap the scoring.
Along with Hauser’s big day, Smith ran for 72 yards and Burrell ran for 44, while Conner Adams ran for 25 and Henry ran for 17.
Isaac Keane was 4-for-10 passing for 31 yards. Henry had three grabs for 27 yards and Silas Wagaman and Burrell each had catches.
Clayton Orsborne had nine tackles and Henry had two sacks in the game.
Jacob Corson was 5-for-11 passing for Hughesville for 87 yards and Ethan Snyder had three grabs for 58 yards. Dylina ran for 92 yards on 15 carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.