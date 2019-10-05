Aidan Hauser had another four touchdown game and Wellsboro scored 26 first-quarter points in a 47-7 win at Milton.
Isaac Keane started things out with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Logan Henry and the two-point try failed as Wellsboro led 6-0 just 1:18 into the game.
Hauser had a one-yard touchdown and the two-point pass failed at 7:48 and then Hauser had an eight-yard touchdown run with Zach Singer hitting the extra point at 5:31.
Keane had a three-yard touchdown pass to Alex Burell and Singer made the kick at 52 seconds of the quarter.
Hauser had a 16-yard touchdown run at 10:03 of the second quarter and Singer made the kick and with nine seconds left in the half Hauser scored on a nine-yard run and Singer made the kick.
Silas Wagaman had an 81-yard kick return for a score at 11:43 of the fourth and Singer made the kick and Ethan Rowe hit Kenley Caputo on a 25-yard touchdown pass with Trace Witter hitting the extra point at 7:25 to cap the scoring.
Hauser had 19 carries for 118 yards and has 1,394 yards and 24 touchdowns this year.
Keane threw for 110 yards on 10-for-18 passing and Conner Adams was 1-for-1 for 60 yards.
Wagaman had three grabs for 52 yards and Henry had four grabs for 41 yards, while Burrell had four for 77 yards.
Keane ran for 36 yards and Burrell ran for 34 yards.
Clayton Osborn had four tackles and a fumble recovery and Adams intercepted a pass.
Rowe threw for 55 yards for Milton.
