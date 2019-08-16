The front nine wasn’t exactly what Towanda’s Tyler Hawley wanted.
The back nine was another story as Hawley shot a 37 on the back, with three birdies, to finish with a round of 80, second at the Coudersport Invite.
“I really struggled out front, but I put together a lot of real low numbers out back,” Hawley said. “That really helped out. I struggled with the front, a couple of doubles here and there, but I pulled it together toward the end.”
For Hawley the hope was to put up a good number in the opening tournament and that’s what he did.
“The big thing is keeping the big numbers away and keeping them out of my head the next few holes,” Hawley said. “You can’t worry about them, they are in the past, worry about the next shot. Going into today my goal was break 80 and play better than I had the past few years and I did that.”
Connor Alfieri of Smethport earned medalist honors at 78, with Hawley second, and he was happy with where he finished.
“It was really fun out there playing with new guys all the great guys I played with,” Hawley said. “Putting a low number like that the first match boosted the confidence for sure.”
After being the low NTL finisher on the day Hawley is optimistic for what he can do in the league, although he knows there will be some great golfers out there.
“A few CV guys missing today,” Hawley said. “(Austin) Outman definitely would have played well, I just have to worry about what I shoot. Keep plugging away and get to districts and see what I can do.”
Wellsboro was second as a team at 261 with Smethport winning at 258. Bradford and Kane tied for third at 266 with NP-Mansfield fifth at 269. Towanda was 10th at 292.
Ty Morral and Joseph Propheta each shot 84 to lead Wellsboro and Brock Hamblin shot 93, while Ethan Blakley had a 97. Daniel Mitchell had a 100 and as exhibitions Dylan Abernathy shot 97 and Blake Hamblin shot 108.
Alex Stein shot 87 to lead NPM and Reece White shot 90, while Ethan Weiskopff shot 92 and Duncan Zeafla shot 99, while Curtis Craig had a 100.
For Towanda they got the 80 from Hawley and 100 from Will Pitcher, while Ryan Elliott shot 112 and Garrett Chapman shot 116.
Troy’s Hayden Dewey shot an 86, tied for seventh in the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.