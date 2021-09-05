The local sports community lost one of its most beloved members this week when former Daily Review Sports Editor, radio broadcaster and local sports advocate Bob Baker lost a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob began his career as the Review’s sports editor in 1981 and built a legacy that was unmatched over his two decades on the job.
Those who knew him — fellow journalists and coaches he covered alike — all say the same thing: He was an incredible sports writer and an even better person.
“I mean he loved what he did. He loved high school sports. He loved Bradford County. He loved Towanda. Everybody loved Bob because he talked to you like you were long lost best friends. He was very good at what he did. He was a good writer and people opened up to him because they liked him,” said Tim Birney, who worked with Bob at the Review.
Longtime Towanda wrestling coach Bill Sexton remembered Bob as a professional.
“I really enjoyed working with Bob. Bob was a real professional in what he did. He never seemed to have anything other than wanting to get the best story out there about the kids, the best story out there about the team and what it did,” Sexton said. “You never saw any negativity out of Bob when he wrote. I think he wrote from the perspective of a real fan. I think he was very much involved in the sports themselves that he wrote about and I think it came through in his writing. Just a real good guy.”
When Bob joined the Daily Review back in 1981, there was another legendary journalist just down the road in Sayre — Sports Editor Glenn Rolfe of the Evening Times.
“It was in the early 80s when Bob graduated from Lock Haven and came back to his hometown, which I thought was unique. He became the sports editor of his hometown paper and I was sports editor of my hometown paper,” Rolfe recalled.
“I remember he called me to introduce himself before we even met out in the sports arena. I found out he was a Mets fan and I said ‘man, you poor sot, you like the Mets? God bless you.’ I said ‘Bob, there’s medication for that.’ And he just chuckled. I could tell right off the bat that this was a cool guy just talking to him for the first time over the phone.”
The two sports editors would become friends and, while the two newspapers were bitter rivals at the time, they would always find a way to help each other out.
“In our jobs, our paths crossed all the time, whether it was in the rain at a Canton football game or sitting on the sidelines taking photos or at the scorer’s table at a Towanda Black Knights game or he’d come up to Athens or Sayre to cover something,” Rolfe said. “Our friendship grew, and ,you know, in the newspaper business, back then the Daily Review and the Evening Times ... basically we were rivals and there wasn’t an official doctrine but (we would hear) ‘They’re the enemies, they’re the bad guys. Make life miserable for them because we need the advertising dollars.’ But in the sports world, I was friends with people at the Star Gazette, I had a long relationship with WETM, Terry Day the sports director there from the early 80s through the 90s — and with Bob it was that way, if not even more.”
Sometimes they would need to resort to code names to make sure no one knew of their “secret alliance.”
“We kind of exchanged information. Of course he had a deadline because he was the morning paper and we were the evening paper so I had a little more luxury if you know what I mean,” Rolfe said. “It would be 11:30, getting close to (midnight) at the Review, and the Evening Times had a special sports hotline number ... at that time I knew it would be Terry Day or Bob and of course, Bob and I, we had code names. This was taken from the movie Midway, I was known as Raven Leader and Bob was Mother Goose. I guess we did that so in case some other people not from sports were in the office. The phone would ring and I’d pick it up and say ‘Evening Times Sports,’ and on the other end would be Bake and he’d say ‘Raven Leader, Mother Goose here.’ I’d go ‘What’s up Mother Goose,’ and he’d say ‘you don’t happen to have the official score from the Sayre-Liberty wrestling match?
“I helped him out a little and he helped me out. It was a symbiotic relationship where he would give me stuff, I would give him stuff and it would make both of our lives better.”
Rolfe, who noted that the two friends would take turns buying the hot dogs at local games, said he was truly an admirer of Bob’s work.
“I always read his stories. Of course it was a different format, he was a morning paper and I was an evening paper and had more time, but I admired his stories,” Rolfe said. “When he wrote a column, I read it like once, twice, three times just for enjoyment because he had a gift that he could take on a subject — and I couldn’t do this, and it would kind of bum me out like ‘why can’t I write like that.’ I would read it and I’d go ‘man that’s good.’ I’d read it again and go ‘that’s even better,’ and then I’d go ‘wow this is cool, he should get an award for this.’”
Those who worked closely with Bob saw his love for local sports and also the hard work and hours he put into the job.
“Bob put 100 percent into what he was doing when it came to the Daily Review’s sports pages. He had integrity. He was knowledgeable. He gave his all for the readership that followed the local sports pages,” said Ed Boardman. “He enjoyed what he did and he really made local athletes shine through his written words.”
Boardman credited Bob for helping him when he first started at the Review in the early 1990s.
“As a young reporter and photographer at the Daily Review in the 90s, Bob Baker was a huge help to me,” he said. “He really was a great friend and mentor. He was an excellent sports writer and columnist. He treated all coaches and athletes with respect. And, they in return, along with his hometown community, respected him as well.”
Pete Hardenstine, who is now the sports editor of the Wyalusing Rocket-Courier, echoed that sentiment.
“I worked with Bob as his stringer and a full time assistant for 17 years and I can’t imagine having a better boss, friend and colleague,” Hardenstine said. “As stressful as deadline at a newspaper can be, we never exchanged a cross word. Which would be no surprise to anyone who knew Bob. He was truly one of the most decent people I have ever met. His dedication to providing his readers the best sports section possible was unquestioned.”
Both Boardman and Rolfe spoke of Bob’s quest to get it right for the athletes, coaches and readers.
“I used to love covering big games and matches with Bob. He would be genuinely excited on our return home. He wanted the right photos, the right lead to the story, the right headline,” Boardman said.
“He was a very dedicated journalist. He always made sure he had his I’s dotted and T’s crossed. If he wasn’t certain on something, he would reach out to make sure it was,” added Rolfe.
Birney noted that Bob’s personality helped him be an even better sports writer.
“Bob stood out. For a very unassuming, verging on quiet guy, Bob was able to put himself into any (situation). Wrestling coaches are a different breed, but Bob could walk into a wrestling room and talk with the wrestling coaches, whether it was Sexton or Schrepple, just as easily as he could the track coach or basketball coach. He just had a way with people and it makes the job a lot easier when people like you,” Birney said.
While Bob stepped away from the newspaper business in 2003 in order to spend more time with his family, the love for high school sports never diminished. He would return to the sidelines as a radio broadcaster as he called games at WTTC, WATS/WAVR and WHGL radio stations — often pairing with legendary broadcaster Mike Miller on Choice 102.
“He went onto another profession eventually. But the thrill of local sports action drew him back in and he turned to radio broadcasting. He was great doing that as well. It was awesome to see him on the sidelines again,” said Boardman.
Birney often joked with Bob when he entered the broadcasting world as in his previous job as sports editor spelling names was one of his strong suits — pronouncing them, not so much.
“Bob was notorious for mangling names, and he told me at one point ‘I don’t have to say it right, I just have to spell it right.’ So when he got to the radio station I would bust his chops. He would just smile and say ‘Mike will handle the tough ones,’” Birney said.
Bob certainly built a legacy as a journalist — both in print and on the radio — but one thing he will truly be remembered for is his down-to-earth, kind and loving personality that he shared with everyone he met.
“Like I said, Bob was a great person. He was sincere and genuine. He was honest,” Boardman said.
“He was a friend and he was just a wonderful person to be around. He had a personality that wasn’t abrasive. I don’t think he ever you know yelled or screamed at anybody that I knew of. He was just someone you could talk to. Someone you admired,” Rolfe said. “I think the thing about Bob was he was a very compassionate human being, not only in work and play, but just in life in general ... I never heard anyone say a bad word about Bob Baker.”
Rolfe lamented the fact that he didn’t have a chance to tell Bob how much he meant to him and many others in the sports community before he passed away.
“The sad thing is I consider Bob an NTL legend or icon, and he’s one that follows another one who passed just a couple years ago, Bill Ennis, who was a legendary photographer and sports writer too during his life. The problem is what we have now are memories, and what bothers me is it seems like we speak so fondly of people like Bob and others who pass, and maybe we should let them know before they pass how we feel about them,” Rolfe said. “I’m sure Bob would be totally humbled and probably a bit embarrassed about what people are saying about him, but that’s the fact of life and it’s the truth. It’s the truth from the hearts of many, including me, in various ways were touched by Bob Baker.”
Rolfe summed things up perfectly — Bob Baker was the kind of person we all strive to become.
“In his work as a sports journalist and I guess in the game of life, I think he raised the bar in all of those. Achieving levels and standards that others want to strive to try to reach and I’m not sure everyone in this world can do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.