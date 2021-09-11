With the Trojan offense only finding the end zone twice in two games so far this season, Kory Schucker knew his team would need a spark early. What he provided was more akin to a firework as Schucker led Troy to a 35-7 win at Alparon Park Friday Night against Central Columbia.
Schucker’s strip sack on the Blue Jays’ first possession of the game ended with the ball being jumped on in the end zone by Damien Landon for a Trojan touchdown. Late in the second quarter, Schucker returned a fumble 47 yards to set up another Troy touchdown. It was the Junior’s night.
“He’s a player who studies a lot of game film. His older brother was one of the best football players we’ve had in my 11 years of doing this. And so he comes from a long line of football players. And, you know, like I said he studies film, he works hard, he doesn’t complain. He’s good on both sides of the ball, and he’s just one of those old-fashioned guys that gets it done,” Troy Coach Jimmy Smith said.
Schucker wasn’t the only bright spot for Troy. The Trojans made too many mistakes, according to Smith, but he conceded that they played their most complete game of football so far this season.
After Troy jumped out to that 7-0 lead on the Schucker strip sack and Landon recovery, the team’s traded possessions until a beautiful, 12 play drive by Troy that featured Landon nine times on the ground. He pounded it up the middle from seven yards out and the score was pushed to 14-0.
Schucker’s fumble return set up Troy inside the Blue Jay 15 yard line, and this time it was Clayton Smith who took a toss to the left and ran over a defender to give the Trojans another score to make it 21-0.
Central Columbia moved the ball at times, but the Trojan defense was opportunistic all night and that showed once again to start the second half. The Blue Jays looked to have an open receiver on a crucial third down and long play, but the ball was jarred loose on a perfectly timed hit by the Troy safety and recovered by Troy at the Blue Jay 48. Two plays later, after a penalty backed the Trojans up five yards and a one-yard Landon carry, Smith took a handoff, made one man miss in the hole off tackle, cut to the outside and outraced the Central secondary for a 52-yard Trojan touchdown, making the score 28-0, Troy.
Central Columbia would prevent the Trojan defense from recording their second consecutive shutout as a drive extended by Trojan penalties was cashed in by the Blue Jays by Greyson Shaud from two yards out to make it 28-7 with 7:41 remaining.
Troy would score once more as Landon finally broke the big one, going untouched for the first forty yards of his fifty-two yard scamper up the middle before breaking tackles and finding the end zone to give us our final score, 35-7 with 5:48 remaining in the game.
Troy improves to 2-1 and they will be back in action next Friday night against 1-2 North Penn-Mansfield at Alparon Park.
