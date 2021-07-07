Wellsboro Minor Baseball All Star Coach Shane Mascho did not not know how his team would respond to adversity. After all, in their first five games the young Hornets hadn’t trailed at the end of an inning. When Southern Tioga jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the top of the third inning Tuesday night at Smythe Park in Mansfield, the skipper knew he was about to get his answer. Three innings later, Gage Baltzley drove ball past the third baseman and scored Madden Mascho as Wellsboro rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to advance to the District 15 Minor Baseball final, 8-7. They will await the winner of Athens and Southern Tioga, where they will have to be defeated twice in the double elimination format.
“We’re gonna take a lot from this game,” Mascho said. “We really stole one.”
The Bottom of the sixth inning worked out like a fairy tale for Wellsboro. With the bottom three hitters in the order up, Braeden Lehman and Reed Moyer reached on hit by pitches. Then, Beau Smith worked a long at bat into a walk to load the bases for the top of the Hornet order. A passed ball and a Mascho walk made the score 7-5. Then, Grady Morral stepped up for the biggest at-bat of his short life. He chased the first pitch up and out of the strike zone. He didn’t make the mistake again. The next pitch was scorched back up the middle, plating two runs to tie the game, and Wellsboro was sitting pretty with the winning run on third and Baltzley, the third hitter in the order, up.
“Grady’s a nine year old and this is the most baseball he’s ever played in his life,” Mascho said. “I told him before he came up to bat ‘if you get a hit here we are going to win this game and we are going to go to get ice cream after’ and he delivered.”
The game was over just a few pitches later as Baltzley turned on a high fastball and hit the hardest ball of the game by either team as the Southern Tioga third baseman had no chance to make a clean play and Mascho came across to score the winning run.
“I knew Gage was going to come through,” Mascho said. “He’s due. He’s been putting it in play and he hasn’t struck out for us all all-stars and he did.”
For a long time in Tuesday’s game it looked like it would be Southern Tioga pulling off an upset. Despite losing to Wellsboro 10-3 in pool play, they came out the much more focused and energized team. Peyton Green started for Southern Tioga and dazzled for 3 2/3 innings as he held a potent Wellsboro offense to just one run before exiting due to pitch count limitations. A four-run third gave them a 5-0 lead and they led 7-3, and 7-4 as well. But, Wellsboro made them earn all eighteen outs.
“We noticed in the fourth inning their pitching dropped off a little bit,” Mascho said.
People will remember the sixth inning, but so many little plays kept the game within reach for Wellsboro. James Doughtie scored from second on a passed ball after the throw got away from the pitcher covering home when Baltzley scored on a passed ball. Doughtie’s scoreless 2/3 of an inning to shut the door in the top of the sixth were huge, as was Beau Smith’s defense at third and a great catch by Logan Stevens in center stifled a Southern Tioga rally. When it’s a team win like Wellsboro had Tuesday night, it makes that postgame ice cream all the sweeter.
