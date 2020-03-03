The Mansfield University softball team belted out 13 hits in game one and junior Alex Hein hit a walk off single in game two to earn a pair of non-conference victories on the second day of the Fast Pitch Spring Classic on Monday, March 2. The Mounties took down Eastern Mennonite University, 7-3 in the opener before stealing game two over Chestnut Hill, 3-2 in dramatic fashion.
The Mounties (4-4 overall) are back to .500 after a pair of victories on the afternoon.
Eastern Mennonite (0-3 overall) was first to get on the scoreboard, scoring a run in the first two innings.
In the fifth inning, sophomore Lacey O’Donnell and senior Devin Jones drove in the Mounties opening runs with singles.
Mansfield opened up the flood gates in the sixth inning, with back-to-back walks by senior Hannah Breitigan and Hein and senior Alli McGovern singling to load the bases. Jones (Deshae) launched a ball deep to centerfield for a triple to clear the bases and separate the Mounties, 5-2. A wild pitch followed to extend the lead to 6-2 and O’Donnell added an insurance run to close out the inning and put the game out of reach for the Royals.
Senior Deshae Jones led the Mounties with two hits, 3 RBI and one run. O’Donnell continues her strong start to her second season with two hits and two RBI of her own.
Sophomore Alexis Easling (3-1) penciled her third win of the season, throwing seven innings with six strikeouts.
Emily Campbell recorded her second loss of the season while the Royals were led at the plate by Korenn Paige, who had two hits and one RBI.
In game two, the Mounties continued to showcase their hot bats right out the gate, with McGovern and Jones (Deshae) leading off the game with back-to-back triples to put the Mountaineers up one. Easling singled in her first bat to drive in Jones, making it 2-0.
The game continued to go back-and-forth for 5 straight innings thanks to strong defensive efforts from both teams. The Griffins (0-1 overall) responded in the sixth with a RBI single to cut the lead in half. In the seventh, an RBI double to left field for Chestnut Hill sent the game to extra innings.
With O’Donnell placed on second to start the bottom of the eighth inning, a sacrifice bunt moved the winning run just 60 feet away. Sophomore Abbey Woodard walked and an error that put Breitigan at first to fill the bases. Hein followed with a single to drive in the winning run for the Mounties and complete the two game sweep.
Hein led the Mounties with two hits and one RBI. Jones (Deshae) had two hits, one RBI and one run while McGovern connected on two hits and one run.
Senior Connor Decker (1-0) recorded her first win of her senior year. Freshman Danielle Goff put in a strong five innings of work, allowing four hits and just one run through 21 batters.
Kaley Wise (0-1) was credited with the loss. The Griffins offense was led by Devon Horner with two hits, 1 RBI and one run on four at-bats.
The Mounties have Tuesday off before heading into day four of the Fast Pitch Spring Classic on Wednesday, March 4. The Mounties will face NAIA opponent Brescia University (KY) at 3:30 p.m. before taking on Pfeiffer University at 5:30 p.m.
