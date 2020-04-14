There were big expectations for Jules Jones this year.
The track and field standout from Williamson was hoping for another trip to states this year, and dreaming of finishing her track and field career with a state medal.
Now, that dream is gone as spring sports won’t be played this year.
“Without running with the team, it’s definitely been weird,” Jones said. “It’s a very strange way to kind of end my senior year. It’s a weird way to have it be now. I have been getting a few runs in by my house, not too out of the ordinary, but strange not being with the team.”
Even before it was officially announced spring sports wouldn’t happen, athletes kind of knew, but the uncertainty made it hard to push to stay ready for a season when you didn’t truly believe that season would occur.
“It’s definitely sad,” Jones said. “I have kind of realized, although it’s not confirmed whether or not we have a season, but as of now it’s not looking too good. It’s kind of sad to realize I may not get another chance to try and get another spot at states, or try and get a medal at states, or try and beat some school records. It’s sad to realize I may not get that opportunity.
“I think the uncertainty, it’s hard to find motivation to go out and go for a walk, go for a run, it’s hard to do that because not knowing if I have a season. It’s like I may have a season, I may not. I don’t want to give up yet, it adds to the weird feeling that it gives off.”
Jones still pushes herself to run, but it definitely gets harder to do that when you aren’t certain there is something at the end to work for.
“It all comes down to the uncertainty,” Jones said. “It’s hard to find the motivation to try and run the kind of times I would normally be running. Even some days it’s like do I really want to get out there, is it worth it? I think it’s also that other aspect, I still might have a season and I don’t want to be behind. Overall it’s a strange situation. As of now I try my best to get out everyday and go for a run myself in the woods and it’s nice to go out there and go for a run in nature. It’s good to focus on now and not all the stress that goes along with the Coronavirus.”
One thing that helps Jones is she is running Division I in college at Canisius, so she has that to prepare for and work toward.
“That also helps me being in contact with some of my other teammates from my college team, they kind of help motivate me to get out there and keep up the same routine and exercises I would in the regular season. it’s definitely a weird season, it’s almost like having summer, but you can’t do anything. It’s the weirdest thing I have ever experienced.
“I can’t say I like it because I’m out of my routine, I’m stuck at home and have definitely gone through all the TV shows out there. It’s definitely a weird situation we are all experiencing and not something I’d like to get used to, so hopefully we will be able to get back after social distancing to our normal routine.”
Like all students, it’s not just sports that was lost for Jones, as she lost her senior year.
“It’s definitely upsetting,” she said. “Our senior trip was canceled. I looked forward to going on the senior trip and making memories with our classmates, but it’s for the best, we don’t want to get any classmates sick. Definitely with the uncertainty of prom and graduation, I don’t know what I’ll do if I don’t get to walk across the stage and get my diploma this year.”
