Week 1 is finally here, in PA at least, and there are no shortage of big games.
Highlighting the action locally will be Canton at Towanda, the first big NTL Division-I tilt of the season while on Saturday Sayre welcomes Bucktail in an NTL Division-II match-up.
In cross division play CV travels to Wellsboro as NP-Mansfield (Montoursville), Troy (Bald Eagle), Athens (Hanover) and Wyalusing (Montrose) start their seasons with non-league opponents.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
CANTON
AT TOWANDA, 7 P.M.
An instant classic last year, and one that sent both teams down different paths — it started an 8-game win streak for Canton while it was the first a few close Knight wins.
Both teams can’t wait to get on the field.
“We have had a couple of good weeks of camp,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said.
“They are excited to line up across from someone else this Friday night and kick this football season off.”
Towanda coach Craig Dawsey feels like everyone is ready to start their years.
“That’s just everybody across the NTL,” Dawsey said. “After a while, after three weeks of playing against your friends, and tackling bags, it’s just time to get going. The one scrimmage it’s kind of tough in the state of Pennsylvania. It feels like forever, then the scrimmage, then forever until the first game.”
This time the Knights will be home and Sechrist knows they are a different team on their turf.
“It will be very important to get a fast start.,” said Sechrist. “Towanda is always tough at home.”
Dawsey knows the kids are happy to be home, but also knows this is a tough game.
“It’s always good to play at home,” Dawsey said. “Everybody feels that way. There is a familiarity with it. We have certain things we do at home that make it more familiar. It doesn’t matter, this is a very good team coming in here. If we don’t do what we can do, and what we are supposed to do, we won’t come out on the positive end of the spectrum. We just have to bear down and get it done.
“Canton just got it done last year. That was the bottom line, they made more plays down the stretch then we did and that’s what it comes down to at the end is making plays. We have to make sure we can do that to prevail against this team. They have a great team again. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Despite some notable losses to graduation Canton brings back some of the NTL’s best athletes on offense and defense.
“On offense we need limit our mental mistakes and win the battle on the line of scrimmage,” Sechrist said.
Towanda knows they have to slow Ben Knapp at tight end, and also Uriah Baillie at quarterback.
“He’s a heck of a player (Knapp), both of those kids are really good athletes,” Dawsey said. “They do a lot of special things. They bring a lot of things to the table when they play, obviously we are going to do the best we can to try and mitigate what they do and that’s a hard thing to do.
“With Timmy Ward not playing, they are still just a really good team and on top of that I wish the best for Tim and his entire family. I think that and itself is a win for our entire league because that was a scary time for all of us what he went through. I’m just glad he will be ok and can play next year, that’s a positive thing.”
On the other side of the ball Canton must stop 4-year starting signal caller Tanner Kunkle.
“Tanner is a mobile QB with a lot of experience and throws the ball well,” Sechrist remarked. “We can’t let him in the open field because he is fast and can make people miss.”
Dawsey has enjoyed working with this group in preseason.
“We don’t have any injuries, so that’s a plus, we are really healthy,” Dawsey said. “We have a young team, we don’t have many returning starters from last year. The experience level is not quite where you want it to be. The only way to get experience is go out and get experience, so that’s what we are going to start to do. Hopefully as the game progresses and the year progresses we gel more and more. The kids are great, they are great to be around. For me it’s another fun year.”
MONTROSE AT WYALUSING, 7 P.M.
Now with a full season under his belt Wyalusing coach James Buchman is excited for the what the season holds.
“The kids are extremely excited to start this season,” Buchman said. “We have decent numbers at 35, and had a nice chunk of players committed to the weight room this off season. Last year, I took over in August and we were forced into throwing stuff together, because of the bad situation we were put in. This year, we have a full off season of lifting and summer practices. The players know what we wanna do, and what we expect of them.”
Last year the Rams rolled Montrose on the road for their lone win but Buchman knows how much can change in a year.
“Last year, we played well against a tough, hard nosed Montrose squad,” he remarked.
“This year is this year. Their numbers are down, but they have some nice athletes and the quarterback throws nice. We have to read our keys and stay disciplined on both sides of the ball to be successful.”
COWANESQUE
VALLEY AT
WELLSBORO, 7 P.M.
The Green Hornets will welcome a new look Indian team to kick off the year.
“We had a great camp where I feel like we got better each day,” said Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand.
“The kids came together as team and both young and old players have started to establish and take ownership for their roles on this team. The kids are very excited for some Friday night lights.”
The Hornets return the NTL’s top back in Aidan Hauser, who is coming off an injury from the final game of the regular season of 2018.
“Hauser has looked good in the summer and had a great scrimmage,” remarked Hildebrand. “It will be key to get him touches early and give him confidence in his knee. Everything we have seen tot his point shows that he will be just as dangerous as he was last year.”
Defensively Wellsboro will have to be wary of CV’s air attack.
“They throw the ball very well. We need to be discipline in our coverages, give them multiple looks and communicate,” explained Hildebrand. “Getting pressure from the defensive line will also be key.”
On the other side new coach Mike Schmitt is excited to see what they can do after an off season overhaul.
“I think the boys are more anxious than excited, things are different for them this year and I think we all really don’t know what to expect although we are ready to get going,” he said. Offensively they have to win the battle up front.
“Can our undersized and young linemen hold up and can our QB see things he needs to see before the ball is snapped,” said Schmitt. “I believe both will get better as season progresses.”
Defensively it will be important that they are able to contain Hauser, who is a threat to take it to the house ever time he touches it.
“We have got to align correctly and maintain gap integrity...then run to ball, everyone,” Schmitt said.
“Again understanding what we see before the ball is snapped will be a huge working point all season.”
ATHENS AT HANOVER, 7 P.M.
For the Athens Wildcats it’s time for the summer to end, and football to begin.
“Super excited,” Athens coach Jack Young said. “Enthusiastic, the kids are having a good time. Now, everything they di over the summer it all comes to a head.”
The Wildcats know they have a tough test tonight.
“Hanover, they are a big, physical football team,” Young said. “They have good size, they have a couple talented kids they are going to try and center their offense around. Week one, I think we have a worthy opponent. It’s going to come down the fundamentals of the game and who can take care of the little things. I think special teams is going to be huge.”
The Wildcats are younger, but hope that everyone comes together this year.
“Same old story, we have a core of older guys with a bunch of experience, but they have to rely on some young kids in certain positions to get a job done,” Young said. “That is all about leadership and our older guys being patient and bringing those younger guys along.”
It’s a long trip down for the game, but Young feels like his team is ready.
“We just talk about focus, staying focused,” Young said. “We like to pride ourselves on taking these trips. We have been playing Wilkes-Barre schools for a number of years. We have the routine down. We aren’t worried about that, because I think for the most part our kids are used to it.”
MONTOURSVILLE AT NP-MANSFIELD, 7 P.M.
There will be a lot of new faces for the Panthers when they host the defending District IV, Class AAA Champion Warriors on Friday.
“This is a young group of kids that many of them are looking forward to their first varsity game,” NPMansfield coach Tom Dickinson said.
Offensively the veteran coach doesn’t want his team to try to do too much.
“We need to take what they are giving us,” he said. “Look to try and move the chains.”
On the other side of the ball they have to be focused and aggressive if they are to limit Montoursville.
“We need to be very sound defensively,” Dickinson remarked. “Align properly and then fly around and tackle the ball.”
This is quite the opening game for Dickinson’s pups but they have to cut their teeth some time.
“We know we have our hands full, with a very veteran team and defending AAA District Champs,” he said.
“But we are looking forward to the challenge.”
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
BUCKTAIL AT SAYRE, 1 P.M.
Last year was a success for the Redskins and they can’t wait to get back on the football field.
“Our guys are excited,” said Sayre coach Kevin Gorman. “They are excited to hit someone else this week.
We had a good camp, the guys are doing a good job coming to practice and getting to work.”
Though usually small in number Bucktail has been known to have some good athletes.
“We have to just play our game against Bucktail,” Gorman said. “If we go out there and do our job on the
offensive and defensive side of the ball we will be alright this week.”
This game was originally a Friday night start but was moved to Saturday, a move that Gorman doesn’t mind.
“It helps having an extra day,” he said. “I know the guys like to play under the lights so that isn’t great. But as a coach I like the extra day to prepare and make sure our guys know their assignments. It will be different for them since the game is at one but I think they will be alright with it.”
BALD EAGLE AT TROY, 5 P.M.
It will be the last game of the weekend but it will feature one of the best teams in the state from a year ago as the Trojans look to get some revenge.
“The kids are hungry for football to begin,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “Many of the players have worked hard all offseason. Anytime you have an opportunity to play a highly regarded team who was a state contender in class AAA one year ago, opportunities arise. There was not a whole lot of good that came out of last year’s game with Bald Eagle. The team is looking forward to this opportunity.”
After getting a taste of them last year Smith knows what to expect.
“Bald eagle is a very fast, experienced and aggressive defense that returns a lot of guys,” he said. “They are extremely athletic and physical. For our offense to move the ball and score we have to win the battle on the line of scrimmage. I feel our line is the strength of our team this year which always provides you with chance to beat a great opponent.”
Last year Bald Eagle scored 51 points against an inexperienced Trojan defensive backfield. This year Smith believes will be better up to the challenge — a huge as that may be.
“Stopping a great offense is a monumental task,” he said. “I have no doubt they will make plays.
Obviously we have to be disciplined and not give up quick scores. They take many shots down field and caught us many times with blown coverage assignments a year ago. This can’t happen this year to have a chance. If they earn a score with long drives I can accept that, but we must not give up multiple big plays. It’s also imperative to control the clock with our offense. Limiting their opportunities is crucial.”
Troy has big expectations for 2019 and, win or lose, this game will give them an idea of where they are when it comes to those lofty goals.
“It’s week one against a team with the highest of expectations in class AAA football,” Smith said. “Without question they are for real. We have nothing to lose, everything to gain and will help prepare us for league play. We cant wait to see the Trojan faithful this Saturday at 5 p.m. Let’s pack Alparon Park.”
