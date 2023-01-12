ATHENS — In a three-point game heading into the fourth quarter, the Athens Wildcats used an 18-9 fourth to bury the visiting Towanda Black Knights on Wednesday by a score of 64-52.
The game was back-and-forth throughout, with seven total lead changes and the momentum shifting each quarter.
Towanda got out to the early lead with an 18-12 burst in the first, but Athens fired back with a 20-7 advantage in the second to take a 32-25 lead at the break.
Down seven at the break, Towanda pushed back and closed the gap to just three points heading into the fourth and keeping themselves in the game.
Logan Lambert and Teagan Irish combined for 16 of their teams’ 18 points in the third to shave the score down.
But Athens would tighten up on defense and get 11 points from Mason Lister in the fourth to capture the win and pick up a win at home.
In the win, Athens was paced by a monstrous outing from Lister, who netted a game-high 29 points and added 16 boards as well.
He was all over the floor and recorded seven steals, three assists, and one block in a stat-stuffing night.
Chris Mitchell was the next leading scorer as he added nine points and nabbed two steals.
Xavier Watson notched five points with three rebounds, Korey Miller added five points, and Lucas Kraft had five points and two steals.
Kolsen Keathley scored four points with two steals and two boards, Luke Horton added four points with five rebounds, and Jase Babcock chipped in three points and two assists.
Towanda was paced by a balanced attack that had four players reach double-digits, with Irish netting 12 points, Lambert adding 11, and both Grady Flynn and Elias Shrawder each scoring 10.
Bailey Poll scored three points, while Justin Schoonover, Jack Wheaton, and Jack Tavini added two points each.
Athens now puts their two-game win streak on the line against NP-Mansfield,who currently sits atop the NTL Large School Division with a 10-1 record.
The Wildcats will host the Mansfield team on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a battle between the top two teams in their division.
Towanda will look to bounce back on Friday when they host Troy at 7:30 p.m.
Wellsboro 55, Troy 43
WELLSBORO — After a fast start for the Troy Trojans basketball team, their offense sputtered and they dropped their road contest against Wellsboro on Wednesday by a score of 55-43.
Troy roared out to a 14-11 lead in the first, powered by six points from Colin Loveland and five from Jack Burbage, but Wellsboro flipped the script in the second and went into the break up 21-18.
Wellsboro’s offense would take over in the second half, and score 34 points to put Troy away and hand them their second-straight loss.
Loveland led the Trojan scorers with 14 points, while Jackson Taylor added 11 with three triples in the effort.
Burbage netted nine points, Evan Woodward scored five points, Justice Chimics scored two points, and both Lance Heasley and Lincoln Chimics added one point each.
The now 7-5 Trojans will look to stop their current skid when they travel to Towanda tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
NP-Mansfield 55, Wyalusing 39
MANSFIELD — The Wyalusing Rams dropped their contest to NP-Mansfield on Wednesday by a score of 55-39.
Mansfield came out of the gates strong and used a 15-7 advantage in the first frame to help them push to a 25-17 lead at the break.
A slow start out of the break helped Mansfield build their lead even further, and a 17-point fourth put the game away for the Tigers as they captured another win to move to 11-1.
Wyalusing was led by Blake Morningstar, who in his return to the court after missing two games, dropped 16 points.
Nick Vanderpool added nine points, Parker Petlock scored five, and Trehnon Hugo chipped in two points.
Wyalusing’s next contest is at home against Wellsboro tomorrow with a 7:30 p.m. start as they try to improve on their 2-8 record.
