TOWANDA — The Towanda wrestling program celebrated Hall of Fame night by rolling to a 63-9 win over visiting Tunkhannock in front of a large crowd on Monday night.
The match featured only six contested bouts, with Towanda accepting seven forfeits.
On the mat, Towanda’s Wyatt Stranger pinned Tunkhannock’s Jacob Walsh in 2:53 at 121 pounds.
Sophomore Rylee Sluyter was a winner by fall in just over a minute against Tunkhannock’s Nathan Schaeffer in their 139-pound match.
Towanda’s Chase Guerin picked up a hard-fought 6-4 win over Cole Stauffer at 152 pounds.
At 189 pounds, Sawyer Robinson was a winner by fall in 1:34 against Ben Cannella.
Tunkhannock’s two wins came at 114 pounds, where Taylor Daniels pinned Bryghton Yale, and at 160 pounds, where Patrick Munley took down Jace Gunther by a 6-1 decision.
Lilly Maynard, Wyatt Stranger, Anthony Rifenbark, Hayden Space, Riley Vanderpool, Mason Higley, Tristin Conklin, and Audy Vanderpool all accepted forfeits for the Black Knights.
The newest members of the Towanda Wrestling Hall of Fame are Caleb Vanderpool and Jake Lamphere, who are both members of the Class of 2008.
Towanda will host the annual Dandy Duals on Saturday.
Boys Basketball
Sullivan County 57, Canton 30
LAPORTE — The Sullivan County boys basketball team took down the Canton Warriors in their season-opener 57-30, led by five three-pointers from Maddox Bahr.
The game remained close throughout the first half — with Sullivan County holding a 22-15 lead heading into the break.
But in the second half, the Griffins’ Bahr caught fire and knocked down four threes in the third quarter to help his team to a 22-9 advantage in the frame to start to pull away.
In the final quarter, Sullivan County iced the game with a 13-6 advantage to hand Canton their first loss of the year.
Sullivan County, which improved to 2-1 on the year, displayed a balanced scoring attack with three players in double-digits and was led by Bahr with 15, and both Riley King and Trey Higley with 10 apiece.
Enrico Capriotti added seven points, while Derrick Finnegan added six points.
Canton received 10 points from Weston Bellows and six apiece from Austin Allen and Talin Williams in the loss.
Canton’s next contest is on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at home against Towanda.
Sullivan County will play on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. as well and travel to take on CMVT.
Athens 86, Williamson 27
ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats basketball team cruised to their third win of the 2022 season in a 86-27 demolition of the Williamson Warriors on Monday night.
The Wildcats’ defense put together an impressive first-half performance — holding Williamson to just 14 total points while mirroring their performance on offense with 49.
Athens came out in the second half continuing to dominate with another 25-point frame before pulling their starters with the game well in hand as they cruised to a 37-13 advantage in the second half.
In the win, Athens would get another big night from Mason Lister — who netted a game-high 25 points for his third-straight 20-point outing.
Luke Horton also had a strong night, scoring 14 points while Chris Mitchell added 12 points, Kolsen Keathley added nine points, and Jase Babock and Xavier Watson each had six.
Athens had 11 players score points during the victory.
Athens will look to continue their strong 3-1 start to the year when they take on NP-Liberty on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.