BLOOMSBURG — The Canton Warriors basketball team captured the CMVT Tournament title with a win over Weatherly by a lopsided score of 55-34.
Canton was powered by tournament MVP Weston Bellows, who notched an impressive all-around game of 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Canton jumped all over Weatherly in the first half netting 17 points in each of the first two quarters to ride a 34-16 lead into the break.
After a 15-12 advantage in the third, the Warriors took their foot off the gas as they crushed to the tournament title.
Also in double-figures was Ben Fitch, who netted 11 points, two boards, and two assists and received tournament all-star honors.
Kyle Kapichok also had a big night, netting 16 points with eight rebounds.
Austin Allen scored seven points with four rebounds, while Lance Route, Talin Williams, and Quincy Wesneski all added two points.
Canton, now 4-2, will be back on the floor on Friday at 7 p.m. when they host NEB.
Shamokin 80, Troy 73
SHAMOKIN — The Troy basketball team fell just short in the championship round of the Shamokin Tournament, and dropped their contest 80-73 against the host team Shamokin in an overtime thriller.
The game remained close throughout, with Troy winning the first frame and Shamokin winning the second.
The score went into the break with Shamokin leading 25-22.
Shamokin won the third 13-12 to extend their lead to four before Troy began to relay late.
The Trojans would use the three-ball to score 24 points in the fourth and knock down three triples to tie things up and force extra time.
It was a scoring frenzy in the extra period, but Shamokin would outlast Troy by a count of 22-16 in the overtime period to capture the win.
Troy received a huge night from Jake Burbage, who collected a 30-point and 12-rebound double-double and scored 16 of his points in the fourth and in overtime to keep his team alive late.
He also contributed two steals, two assists, and one block in a big-time performance.
Evan Woodward also cracked double-figures, notched 14 points, and dished out four assists.
Justice Chimics added 14 points as well, while also corralling five rebounds, and recording three assists.
Colin Loveland added six points and 10 rebounds, Lance Heasley recorded six points with three boards, and Jackson Taylor added four points, six boards, and four assists.
Troy will look to bounce back on the floor on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. when they host their rival Canton Warriors.
NEB 74, Benton 38
ROME — The Northeast Bradford Panthers basketball team crushed the Benton Tigers on their home floor 74-38 behind a big game from Josh Stanton, who netted a game-high 21 points on Tuesday night.
It was all NEB throughout, as they jumped all over the Benton team in the first quarter, netting 24 points, and continued to dominate in the second to take a 46-21 lead at the half.
The dominance continued in the third with the Panthers taking the frame 15-2 before taking their pedal off the gas in the fourth.
Josh Stanton would net 21 points, knocking down two triples, and added four rebounds in the win.
Dillon Donnelly scored 14 points, Brayden Miller added 11 points, Joe Stanton recorded nine points to go with his nine rebounds, and six assists, while Cayden McPherson added nine points and five boards.
Drew Beers notched four points, three rebounds, and three assists, Will Herb added four points and five rebounds, and Eli Stanton chipped in two points and two assists in the blowout win.
